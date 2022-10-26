Carlisle Indians Fernando Espinoza Brody Eaves

Carlisle Indians quarterback Fernando Espinoza prepares to hand off the ball to Brody Eaves during their Oct. 21 game at Mount Enterprise.

 Courtesy Photo/Marlene Behind the Lens

MOUNT ENTERPRISE - Despite running just 23 plays on offense, Carlisle ran its record to a spotless 8-0 with a 35-14 win over stubborn Mount Enterprise here Friday night in a District 11-2A contest.

The Tribe is now 3-0 in league play while the Wildcats fall to 0-3 and 1-7 on the year. Carlisle will host Overton this week. Mount Enterprise will travel to Tenaha. In the other league game, Alto goes to Cushing. 

