MOUNT ENTERPRISE - Despite running just 23 plays on offense, Carlisle ran its record to a spotless 8-0 with a 35-14 win over stubborn Mount Enterprise here Friday night in a District 11-2A contest.
The Tribe is now 3-0 in league play while the Wildcats fall to 0-3 and 1-7 on the year. Carlisle will host Overton this week. Mount Enterprise will travel to Tenaha. In the other league game, Alto goes to Cushing.
Those 23 plays totaled 452 yards with touchdowns of 30, 96, 77, 15 and five yards.
Mount Enterprise’s ball-control offense ran 66 plays for 333 yards and took 41:22 off the clock while Carlisle averaged 20.1 yards every time it snapped the football.
“We scored on five of six possessions,” Carlisle coach Clay Baker said, “and I’m pleased with that. Offensively, it’s clear we had a good night. Time of possession was definitely frustrating, but it’s something we talked about. It’s something we’re going to have to overcome because other teams will try it down the road. We’ve got to be ready for it, but as long as they don’t get in the end zone, it’s alright.”
Brody Eaves ran for 166 yards and three touchdowns on just six carries and Fernando Espinoza completed 11 of 15 passes for 270 yards and a pair of scores. Trent Eaves gathered in four receptions for a season-high 120 yards and one TD.
Carlisle averaged 20.2 yards per play against the Wildcats.
Mount Enterprise’s sensational freshman Kaegon Ash had a game-high 176 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries before suffering a shoulder injury on the final play of the first half. Ash, who ran his season total to 1,654 yards, tallied both the Wildcats’ TDs.
Espinoza found Roberto ‘Tin Tin’ Camacho for 30 yards down the left sideline on the first play of the game before a bad snap resulted in a turnover on the next play. The hosts went 65 yards in six plays with Ash scoring from 17 yards out with 7:42 left in the first period. Ash added the 2-point conversion for a 8-0 lead.
It took only 1:20 for the Tribe to answer when Espinoza lofted a perfect pass to Clayton Hart who gathered it over his shoulder to complete a 30-yard TD. Eaves picked up a bad snap on the PAT and outraced the Wildcat defense to the end zone to tie game at 8-8.
Following a Wildcat 68-yard, 10-play drive that died at the Tribe 8, Eaves burst around right end and raced 92 yards for an apparent score, only to have a holding call nullify the score. No problem, on the next play Eaves ripped through a huge hole on the right side and sprinted 96 yards for a touchdown that counted and a 14-8 lead.
Eaves’ 166 yards pushed his 2022 total to 1,380 yards and 22 touchdowns.
Once again, the Wildcats took the kickoff and played ‘keep away’, running off 14 plays before the Indian defense dug in its heels and took over at its 3 with 56 seconds left in the half.
Three plays later, Trent Eaves took a short pass from Espinoza and raced down the right sideline 77 yards to the end zone for the junior QB’s 18th scoring pass of the year to set a new single-season school record, surpassing Collin Gray’s 17 set in 2015.
On the second play after the kickoff, Ash raced 55 yards on the final play of the first half, but injured his left shoulder when he was tackled as he crossed the goal line to cut the Tribe lead to 21-14. Ash sat out the second half due to the injury.
Taking over at its own 16 after forcing a punt with 8:24 left in the third period, the Indians went the distance in six plays, with Eaves tallying his second TD of the night on a five-yard run with 5:47 on the clock. Eaves had a 26-yard run to kick off the drive and Espinoza found the younger Eaves and Camacho for receptions of 23 and 18, respectively, to keep the drive going.
Carlisle’s final TD came on a 14-yard run by Eaves to culminate a six-play, 80-play drive with 9:00 left in the game. Hart had two receptions for 41 yards and a 10-yard run to key the drive.
Espinoza has thrown for 1,828 yards in 2022.
Carlisle is averaging 257.8 yards per game rushing and 11.1 yards per carry. Espinoza is throwing for 228 yards a game and the Tribe is averaging 485 yards per game and 48.25 points every time they take the field.