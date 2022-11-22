PALESTINE - After jumping out to a 28-6 lead, Carlisle fought off a determined Wortham team to claim a 40-36 Class AA Area championship here Friday night.
Carlisle, 11-1 on the season, will face 12-0 Lovelady Friday at Palestine Westwood in a regional semifinal contest. Kickoff will be at 7 p.m. and the Indians will be the home team.
Despite the Bulldogs keying on Brody Eaves’ every move, the swift senior ran for 125 yards to break the school single-season rushing record, pushing his total to 1,866, eclipsing Gunner Baker’s 2011 mark of 1,766.
Fernando Espinoza was 14 of 22 for 247 yards and four touchdowns en route to the Tribe amassing 441 yards total offense against a defensive line that Tribe Coach Clay Baker said was the best Carlisle has faced this year. Espinoza moved his season total to 2,616 yards and extended his single-season TD record to 26.
“We knew they were going to be tough,” Baker said after the game, “and that was the best defensive line we’ve gone against and we’ve gone against some solid teams. We knew we were going to have to throw the football to open up the run.
“Fernando was spot on and the receivers made some good plays. I was proud of our offensive line, they did a great job against a very good defensive line, that was something we were worried about.”
Carlisle’s defense outplayed its counterpart, allowing just 164 yards rushing and 86 passing, while coming away with three interceptions and holding the Bulldogs’ Tanner Bean, who came into the contest with over 1,400 yards, to just 86 on 22 carries.
The Indians scored first on an 11-yard pass from Espinoza to sophomore Trent Eaves at the end of an eight-play, 40-yard drive with 4:48 left in the first period. Brody Eaves broke for a 32-yard run on the first play of the drive only to have it called back due to a holding penalty.
Espinoza found Clayton Hart a stride behind the Bulldog secondary in the middle of the field and hit him in stride at the Wortham 15 and the junior wideout strolled in the end zone untouched. Hart finished with three catches for 93 yards and ran for 72 on just seven carries. David DeLeon’s PAT stretched the lead to 14-0 with 1:24 on the clock.
The Bulldog defense made its first big play with a strip sack of Espinosa which it recovered at the Tribe 19. Three plays later, Kymani Jones scored from the six. The try for two failed.
Two plays before the sack, Espinoza hit Trent Eaves in stride at the Bulldog 46 and the sure-handed sophomore sprinted untouched to the end zone only to have it called back by offsetting penalties.
Carlisle took the kickoff and 60 yards in just three plays, with the younger Eaves recording his second score of the night on a 37-yard pass from Espinoza. Hart had a 21-yard run around right end to kick off the series. DeLeon’s PAT increased the Tribe lead to 21-6 with 7:20 left in the half. Trent Eaves had five receptions on the night for a game-high 98 yards.
Brody Eaves picked off Wortham QB Ryken Lewis on the third play following the kickoff and the Indians went 53 yards in five plays, with Espinoza connecting with Roberto (Tin Tin) Camacho from 11 yards out. DeLeon once again added the extra point for a 28-6 lead with 3:24 left in the half. Hart had a 35-yard reception to kickstart the drive and Brody Eaves had a 14-yard run two plays later. Camacho finished with five catches for 59 yards.
Wortham came right back with a seven-play, 53-yard drive which ended with a Bean 29-yard catch. The try for two failed, but the Bulldogs had narrowed the lead to 28-14 with 40 seconds left in the half.
After taking the kickoff, Wortham went 57 yards in 11 plays with Bean taking a screen pass and eluding tacklers for a 13-yard score. Bean ran across the conversion and the ‘Dogs had drawn within six at 28-22 with 6:40 remaining in the third.
After the kickoff, Eaves had runs of nine and 13 yards, and coupled by a 15-yard personal foul penalty on his first run, the Tribe moved to the ‘Dog 23 where Hart added a five-yard run before misfortune rose its ugly head. Eaves burst through right tackle for five yards before having the ball stripped away.
Wortham went 87 yards in only seven plays with Bean scoring from the 11 to give the Bulldogs their first and only lead of the game at 30-28 with 1:06 left in the third.
Carlisle came right back with a 63-yard, five-play drive to retake a lead which it never relinquished. Espinoza hit Camacho for gains of 19 and 25 and sandwiched around a pass of 15 yards to the younger Eaves before DeLeon scored on a six-yard run through left tackle. DeLeon’s extra point hit the upright, but the Indians had regained the lead at 34-30 with 11:34 left in the game.
Erik Garza picked off a Bulldog on the next series, the Tribe was forced to punt five plays after a holding call stalled out the drive.
Two series later, the Tribe added what would turn out to be the winning TD when Hart scored his second TD of the night on an 18-yard run around left end with 4:40 left. Baker went for two but Brody’s sprint around right was ruled short even though he reached out and knocked the pylon down, but the Indians had lengthened their lead to 40-30.
Taking the kickoff, the Bulldogs traveled 61 yards in 10 plays with Isaiah Tull diving for a deflected pass from 11 yards out for a touchdown to the margin to 40-36 with 1:28 on the clock.
A failed onside failed to travel 10 yards and the Tribe took over at the 46. Hart took off for 16 yards on third down and while fighting for more had the ball stripped away at the Bulldog 21 with 1:05 remaining. But Espinoza sealed the game with an interception on the next play.
“They’ve got a good football team,” Baker stated. “It’s a tough situation when you get two football teams as good we are to match up in the second round, you’d like to meet further down the road, but it is what it is.”