Carlisle Logo

PALESTINE - After jumping out to a 28-6 lead, Carlisle fought off a determined Wortham team to claim a 40-36 Class AA Area championship here Friday night.

Carlisle, 11-1 on the season, will face 12-0 Lovelady Friday at Palestine Westwood in a regional semifinal contest. Kickoff will be at 7 p.m. and the Indians will be the home team.

Tags

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription