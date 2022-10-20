Carlisle Logo

PRICE - An explosive Carlisle offense scored three touchdowns late in the first quarter and the undefeated Tribe ran its record to 7-0 with a 49-20 decision over Cushing here Friday night. 

In the other two district games, Overton out-slugged Mount Enterprise 47-38 while Tenaha came back from being down 36-7 with nine minutes left in the third period to down Alto 43-42. 

