PRICE - An explosive Carlisle offense scored three touchdowns late in the first quarter and the undefeated Tribe ran its record to 7-0 with a 49-20 decision over Cushing here Friday night.
In the other two district games, Overton out-slugged Mount Enterprise 47-38 while Tenaha came back from being down 36-7 with nine minutes left in the third period to down Alto 43-42.
Carlisle win will travel to Mount Enterprise this week. Tenaha, Alto, Cushing and Overton are all 1-1 in district while Mount Enterprise is 0-2.
Cushing took the opening kickoff and methodically drove to the Tribe one-yard line in 15 plays, taking 8:41 off the clock, before the Indian defense came up with a big play.
Trent Sartain blasted through the Cushing line and knocked the ball loose from Cushing QB Eli Dawson. After a scramble for the ball, Carlisle’s Chop Hernandez fell on the pigskin at the Tribe 20. Hernandez had three fumble recoveries on the night. Sartain led Carlisle in tackles with nine and forced three fumbles.
Linebackers Alan Rocha is still out with an elbow injury and Erik Garza missed the game due to illness. The duo are two of the Indians’ three leading tacklers.
It took the Tribe just six plays to go 80 yards, with Fernando Espinoza hooking up with Trent Eaves from 11 yards out with 1:33 left in the first. Espinoza was six for six on the drive.
“I was proud the way we bent, bent and bent on that first drive and finally found a way to make a stand,” Carlisle coach Clay Baker said. “That set the tone for the first half.”
Carlisle would score twice more before the quarter ended.
On the first play after the kickoff, Hernandez scooped up another Bearkat fumble and went 27 yards to paydirt to give the hosts a 14-0 lead with 1:16 on the clock. Three plays later, Cushing’s Eddie Davis coughed up the ball and Carlisle’s Cash Jones made the recovery at the Kat 32.
It took just two plays before Brody Eaves raced around left end untouched to the end zone for a 21-yard touchdown on the final play of the first period and the Tribe had scored 21 points in a 1:33 span.
Cushing answered with a 48-yard pass from Dawson to Bryant Moshay, but the Indians took the kickoff and using Espinoza’s arm, Brody Eaves’ speed and DeLeon’s power, went 62 yards in only four plays to boost their lead to 28-7. Espinoza hit Eaves with completions of seven and 40 yards and DeLeon had runs of 13 and two yards to cap the drive with 5:17 left in the half.
Eaves, who ran for 128 yards on just nine carries, extended his season total to 1,218 yards and 19 touchdowns. The speedy senior needs just 133 yards to eclipse his total of 1,350 a year ago and 416 to tie the school record of 1,766 set by Gunner Baker in 2011.
Carlisle rushed for 199 yards and added 193 in the air for 392 yards total offense, the lowest of the season. Carlisle had 393 in the season-opening 31-0 win over Harleton.
After forcing a Cushing punt, the Tribe used a 36-yard run by Eaves to extend its lead 35-7 with 1:07 in the second period.
Espinoza found Clayton Hart wide open without a Cushing defender within 10 yards for the Indians’ sixth TD of the night in the third with 4:33 left the third quarter. Espinoza finished 14 of 21 for 193 yards and two TDs. For the year, the junior signal caller is 83 of 131 for 1,556 yards and 16 touchdowns.
Both coaches agreed to a running clock at that point. Against a Carlisle defense full of reserves, Cushing’s Ty Brown broke loose for a 70-yard run.
The Indians recovered an onside kickoff at the Bearkat 46 and went the distance in just six plays with DeLeon scoring on a 13-yard run 22 seconds left in the game. Brown burst free on another 70-yard run to cut the final score to 49-20.