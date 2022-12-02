PRICE - To no one’s surprise, district champion Carlisle dominated the 2022 District 11-2A D2 All District team, sweeping five of the eight superlative honors and putting 10 others either on first team offense or defense.
Carlisle finished its season with a 12–2 record and was a perfect 4-0 in league play.
In addition, five others gained second team honors and six were honorable mention.
Brody Eaves was the District MVP and had the stats to back it up as did teammate Fernando Espinoza, who was the Offensive MVP. David DeLeon was the Special Team MVP and Angel Garcia was the Lineman of the Year.
“Each one of them were very deserving,” Carlisle coach Clay Baker said. “They worked hard during the off-season, put in the time during the summer and it paid off with these individual honors along with the team’s success.”
There aren’t too many teams who can boast of a 1,925 yard rusher and a 2,817 yard passer, but that’s what Carlisle had in Eaves and Espinoza.
Eaves had a 13.1 yard per carry average while rushing for 1,925 yards and scoring 33 touchdowns on the ground. Plus, he had 19 receptions for 426 yards and four TDs, returned two kickoffs for scores and returned two of his five interceptions for touchdowns to total 41 on the year.
Eaves’ yardage total and rushing TDs are both school records. As a junior, Eaves ran for 1,350 yards and 21 touchdowns for a two-year total of 3,175 yards and 54 TDs.
Espinoza, who threw for 1,752 yards as a sophomore, was on fire the entire season as he went 149 of 242 passing for 2,817 yards and 27 touchdowns, both school records.
“Both were starters last year, and knew our offense really well,” Baker said. “They had a lot of Friday night experience, a lot of playoff experience and knew what it took to win on Friday. They both were very familiar with our offense and knew how we wanted things done which helped tremendously, especially Fernando who knows the playbook as well as I do.
“We went back and watched every pass he threw as a sophomore and broke down all the positives and negatives and made a plan on how to help him get better.”
Baker and his coaching staff were named Coach of the Year.
DeLeon was the Tribe’s kicker and punter and was named the first offense as a tight end. The big sure-handed junior had 28 catches for 544 yards and six touchdowns. He also had 203 yards on the ground and another eight scores.
Clayton Hart, named first team Utility Player, was Carlisle’s second-leading rusher with 634 yards on just 48 carries for a 13.2 average and eight touchdowns and was also the team’s leading receiver with 38 receptions for 680 yards and eight scores. The dual threat was also a first team selection on defense, finishing with three interceptions, a team-high 13 pass break ups, forced a pair of fumbles and three interceptions.
Sophomore Trent Eaves was first teamer on offense with 34 receptions for 674 yards and seven touchdowns and tied with his brother for the team lead in interceptions with five, forced two fumbles and nine pass breakups as a second team defensive pick.
Senior offensive guard Mario Sainz rounded Carlisle’s first team selections.
Senior inside linebackers Chuck Martinez and Trent Sartain, defensive tackle Ramiro Camacho, defensive end Chop Hernandez and outside linebacker Erik Garza were all first team selections. Martinez was the team leader in tackles with 96 while Garza was third with 72, had 13 tackles for a loss and five sacks. Camacho had 62 tackles, six for a loss and the team in sacks with six.
Sartain had 54 tackles, including a team-high 16 for a loss and four sacks. Hernandez, the smallest player on the defense, had 49 tackles, 13 for a loss, five sacks and 12 QB pressures. He also forced a fumble, recovered five fumbles, scoring on one and also forcing a safety.
Sophomore receiver Roberto ‘TinTin’ Camacho and lineman Carlos Laredo were both named to second team offense. Camacho, who wasn’t elevated to the varsity until the fifth game, was fourth in receiving with 22 catches for 337 yards and and a touchdown.
Defensive end Cullen Thomas joined the younger Eaves on the second team defense. Thomas had 27 tackles, four for a loss, one sack, 12 QB pressures and a pair of fumble recoveries.
Chuy Enriquez, Bobby Garza, Clayton Howard, Alex Oliveros Jacob Hammett and Bryan Puente all gained honorable mention.