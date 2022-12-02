Carlisle Indians Brody Eaves and Fernando Espinosa

Brody Eaves (#15) of the Carlisle Indians was named District MVP for the 2022 All District 11-2A D2 team. Quarterback Fernando Espinosa (#4) was the Offensive MVP. They are pictured above during their regional semi-final game against Lovelady on Nov. 25.

 Staff Photo/Audrey Blaschke

PRICE - To no one’s surprise, district champion Carlisle dominated the 2022 District 11-2A D2 All District team, sweeping five of the eight superlative honors and putting 10 others either on first team offense or defense.

Carlisle finished its season with a 12–2 record and was a perfect 4-0 in league play.

