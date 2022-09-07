Carlisle Indians - Brody Eaves

Brody Eaves (#15) running the ball in the Carlisle Indians’ first home game of the season on Friday. Eaves ran for 272 yards and four touchdowns on 17 carries. 

 Courtesy Photo/Marlene Behind The Lens

PRICE - No one could forecast a game like this. 

When all was said and done, Class 2A Carlisle had racked up 621 yards total offense behind the legs of Brody Eaves and the arm of Fernando Espinoza to knock off 3A powerhouse Troup 66-47.

