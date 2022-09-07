PRICE - No one could forecast a game like this.
When all was said and done, Class 2A Carlisle had racked up 621 yards total offense behind the legs of Brody Eaves and the arm of Fernando Espinoza to knock off 3A powerhouse Troup 66-47.
Eaves ran for 272 yards and four touchdowns on just 17 carries and Espinoza was 16 of 23 passing for 306 yards and scores. Eaves also had a pair of catches for 118 yards and a touchdown and ran back a kickoff 91 yards for another TD as the fleet senior accounted for 481 all-purpose yards in the Tribe’s home opener.
Carlisle remains undefeated at 2-0 and will travel to Arp, another 3-A school, this week. Troup falls to 1-1.
“I didn’t see it being like this, but I knew we had a chance,” Indians coach Clay Baker said on the field after the game. “Troup is a very good team and this is going to pay off big for us. We got tested in week two and we were ready for it.
“Brody had a great night. He knew in a game like this he was going to have play 48 minutes. He had some cramps coming out of halftime but he fought through it and finished great.” Eaves has 411 yards on 26 carries through two games, a lofty 15.8 average per carry and six touchdowns on the ground.
Baker was equally effusive about Espinoza, his junior quarterback. “Man, he’s good. I can’t say enough about him,” Baker admitted. “He makes our offense go.” Espinoza is 28 of 40 passing for 499 yards and four TDs without an interception.
In other District 11-2A Division 2 games, Overton blasted All Saints 45-6, Cushing downed Deweyville 34-12, Mount Enterprise fell to West Hardin 40-14, Tenaha eased by San Augustine 12-6 and Alto beat West Sabine 48-22.
Troup took the opening kickoff and went 69 yards in 13 plays for a quick 7-0 lead. Eaves got it back in a hurry when he took the ensuing kickoff at the 10, dropped it, picked it up and raced 91 yards untouched down the middle of the field. David DeLeon’s PAT knotted the score at 7-7
Troup put 14 straight points on the board for a 21-7 lead but Eaves ran 20 yards to cap off a 50-yard drive and Espinoza found DeLeon from 18 yards out on back-to-back series to tie the game.
After the Indian defense held the Tigers on downs, Eaves took a direct snap from the Wildcat formation, dropped the ball but picked it up and went 83 yards for a touchdown for a 28-21 lead with 1:58 remaining in the half.
The Tigers tied it at 28-all on the first snap after the kickoff on a 68-yard pass.
The Tribe drove to Troup’s 20 before DeLeon’s 37-yard field goal attempt was short on the final play of the half. Espinoza found Clayton Hart for a 34-yard gain to put the Indians at the Troup 20 before the drive stalled.
Troup attempted an onside kick to start the second half but the ball traveled only three yards. A five-yard penalty put Carlisle in business at the Tiger 38. After a one-yard run on first down, Espinoza hooked up with DeLeon for a 37-yard scoring pass. The PAT was wide left but Carlisle had a 34-28 lead with only 29 seconds off the clock.
Holding the Tigers on downs, the hosts stretched their lead to 40-28 when DeLeon ran it in from six yards out to culminate a 79-yard, six-play drive. Espinoza and Eaves hooked up for a 63-yard pass play to key the drive.
Troup got it back to within six at 40-34 with 3:14 left in the third on a 34-yard pass on a fourth-and-four.
Two plays after the kickoff, Espinoza found Eaves again, this time on a 56-yard scoring pass for a 47-34 margin with 2:20 left in the third.
Forcing Troup to punt after the kickoff, the Indians went 63 yards on six plays with Eaves scoring his fifth touchdown on a nine-yard run for a 53-34 lead. Troup answered with a score on a 21-yard pass to cut the lead to 53-41 then tried, and recovered, an onside kick with 8:03 left in the game.
The visitors scored on the next play to draw within six at 53-47 with 7:50 left in the game.
Another onside kick failed and Carlisle’s Bobby Garza fell on the ball at the Tribe 49. Clayton Hart ripped off a huge 39-yard run around right end and Eaves added his sixth touchdown on a 15-yard run with 5:51 left for a 59-47 lead.
After forcing a punt, Carlisle took over at its own and Eaves ripped off a 48-yard run that started at left tackle but saw the swift senior reverse back to his right all the way across the field before he turned it up and went 48 yards.
Hart finished off the scoring with a 10-yard run. Freshman Chuy Enriquez added the PAT for the 66-47 final tally.