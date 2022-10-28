PRICE - Carlisle spotted Overton a quick 3-0 lead before unleashing a blitzkrieg of 34 unanswered points in the next 9:48 en route to a 70-10 thrashing here Thursday night at Arrowhead Stadium.
The big win on the Indians’ 2022 Senior Night not only keeps the Tribe’s record unblemished at 9-0, but it also clinched the 11-2A DII championship. Overton falls to 2-7. Carlisle will travel to Alto next week in the regular season finale while Overton will be at home against Tenaha.
Carlisle will face next week’s winner of the Hull Daisetta/Evadale game in the first round of the playoffs.
It was a night of big plays for the Indians, including two interception returns for touchdowns by Brody Eaves who also had a kickoff return for a score while adding three rushing TDs for a total of six touchdowns on the night. Eaves touched the ball only eight times, scoring on six of them.
It is the first district title for the Indians since 2018.
“I’m proud of the guys,” said Tribe coach Clay Baker, “that’s what I just told them. District championships are not easy to come by. We have coaches who have never been a part of one and we wanted the kids to understand how difficult it is, how big an accomplishment it is so they can enjoy it over the weekend.
“The kids came ready to play, I think it’s the most energy we’ve had since the Tenaha game.”
Carlisle had 464 yards total offense on 25 offensive plays, added another 181 all purpose yards on Eaves’ two interceptions and his kickoff return.
“Brody is a special player,” Baker stated. “I’m glad to have him. He didn’t have many touches, but he was all over the field, he dominated on offense, on defense and on special teams.
“He had a great Senior Night just like all our seniors.
“Our line really did a great job, I challenged them after last week and they took it to heart,” Baker said.
“We told our defense it was time to step up, that we couldn’t be just an offensive team, and they had their best game since Tenaha.”
Overton QB Bryce Still, just a sophomore, was 13 of 30 for 152 yards and a TD to run his season total to 1,651 yards and 24 touchdowns. He was under heavy pressure most of the night.
Still found Isaiah Hawkins open on the right side on the first play of the game for 44 yards to the Tribe 8. Three plays later, Roberto ‘Tin Tin’ Camacho batted away a third-down pass and the Ponies’ Christian Machado nailed a 24-yard field goal for a quick 3-0 lead.
Camacho returned the kickoff 34 yards to the Overton 35 and Fernando Espinoza lofted a pass to the Mustang 5 where Trent Eaves went up and took it away from a defender and strolled into the end zone for a 6-3 lead with 9:36 on the clock.
After forcing a punt, Espinoza found tight end David DeLeon wide open behind the Mustang secondary and the big junior sprinted to the end zone to stretch the lead to 13-3 with 6:57 on the clock.
Carlisle went 63 yards in four plays with Brody scoring on a 15-yard run with 47 seconds left in the first period for a 27-3 margin.
Nine seconds later, it was 34-3 when Eaves picked off Stills and sped to the end zone with 38 seconds on the clock. Carlisle’s next venture to the end zone came courtesy of a 48-yard run by junior Clayton Hart. DeLeon’s PAT made it 41-3.
Then, on the final play of the first half, Brody Eaves picked off Stills at the Carlisle 27 and made a magnificent 73-yard return where he started at the right sideline, crossed the field, then went back to the middle where he stopped, spun, came back to the left sideline and outraced everyone to the end zone for a 48-3 halftime lead.
The fleet senior took the second-half kickoff and went 74 yards untouched for a 55-3 lead and his fifth touchdown of the night.
After the kickoff, Trent Eaves picked an Overton pass at the Carlisle 42. Brody went 40 yards on first down and, two plays later, ran it from the 16. Brody, snagged a high snap on the PAT try and raced to the end zone for a two-point conversion and a 63-3 lead with 8:57 left in the third period.
Following the kickoff, Overton went 70 yards in seven plays with Stills connecting with Hawkins on a 45-yard pass-and-run for the Mustang’s only TD if the night.
Carlisle recovered an onside kickoff try at its own 48, and using backups, went to Overton’s 15 where senior Chop Hernandez took a handoff and forced his way through the visitor’s defense before fumbling at the goal line where Overton recovered in the end zone.
In Carlisle’s first series of the fourth period, Chucky Martinez went 28 yards up the middle only to have it called back by a holding call. On the next play, freshman Chuy Enriquez, attempting his first pass of the year, connected with senior Bobby Garza for a 45-yard YD. It was Garza’s first reception of the season to give the Indians’ their final 70-10 margin.
Espinoza finished five of six for 128 yards and three touchdowns to run his season totals to 1,954 yards and 21 touchdowns. Hart had three carries for 70 yards and Trent Eaves had two catches for 33 yards and his team-leading fifth interception.