PRICE - Carlisle spotted Overton a quick 3-0 lead before unleashing a blitzkrieg of 34 unanswered points in the next 9:48 en route to a 70-10 thrashing here Thursday night at Arrowhead Stadium. 

The big win on the Indians’ 2022 Senior Night not only keeps the Tribe’s record unblemished at 9-0, but it also clinched the 11-2A DII championship. Overton falls to 2-7. Carlisle will travel to Alto next week in the regular season finale while Overton will be at home against Tenaha.

