ARP - In a game called with 8:23 left in the fourth quarter due to an injury, the Carlisle Indians knocked off a Class 3A team for the second week in a row with a 60-30 win Friday night over Arp to remain undefeated at 3-0. Arp falls to 1-2.
Arp senior Thomas Fuller lay prone on turf for approximately 35 minutes before being transported by ambulance to a Tyler hospital. He was diagnosed with a concussion and released Saturday morning. The two teams gathered at midfield for a prayer after the game had been called.
Class 2AD2 Carlisle will celebrate its 2022 homecoming this week against Corsicana Mildred, another 3A team. Mildred will come in with a 3-0 record.
The high-powered Indian offense rang up 562 yards total offense behind a season-high 284 yards rushing by senior Brody Eaves on just 14 carries, which followed a 274-yard effort the week before against Troup, another 3A squad. It was the second straight week the Indians had scored at least 60 points.
“I’m really proud of our offensive line,” Carlisle coach Clay Baker said, “they opened up some big holes that allowed Brody to make some big plays in open space.”
Eaves has amassed 695 yards on just 40 carries in the first three games for an amazing 17.4 average and 10 touchdowns. He also has four receptions for 195 yards, 48.8 yards a catch, and another two scores.
As a team, the Tribe is averaging 526.5 yards per game, 305 on the ground and 220.6 passing.
Arp opened the scoring with a 16-yard TD pass on the opening drive but Eaves blocked the PAT. The Indians were forced to punt on the ensuing drive, but Carlisle’s Zashaun Reed stripped KJ Yarbrough after a completed pass and Clayton Hart returned it 14 yards to the Tribe 30.
On the next play, Eaves took off through a gaping hole at left tackle, cut outside and cruised 70 yards to the end zone. David DeLeon added the PAT for a 7-6 lead with 4:00 left in the first period.
Arp came right with a 62-yard scoring pass three plays later. The try for two failed when Trent Sartain sacked Arp QB Frank Smith, but the Tigers led again 12-7. It was the last time Carlisle would trail.
On the first play after the kickoff, Carlisle QB Fernando Espinoza spotted Eaves behind the Tiger secondary and the duo connected for a 60-yard score. DeLeon once again added the PAT for a 14-12 lead with 3:07 on the clock.
Indian sophomore Trent Eaves thwarted a Tiger drive when he picked off a Smith pass at the Tribe 10 and returned it 20 yards to the 30. It was the first of four Carlisle interceptions.
Six plays later, Espinoza found DeLeon on the right hash for a 38-yard scoring pass. The PAT was blocked but the Indians led 20-12 with 11:28 in the second. Espinoza and Reed hooked up for a 32-yard pass to key the drive.
After the kickoff, Arp had a third-and-10 at its own 34 where Smith couldn’t handle a bad snap. Alan Rocha scooped up the loose pigskin and went 29 yards to the end zone for a 26-12 lead with 11:08 on the clock.
Arp countered with a nine-yard run by Smith to cut the Tribe’s lead to 26-18, but the Indians came right back with a 81-yard, seven-play drive with Eaves scoring his third TD of the night on a 39-yard run for a 33-18 lead which the visitors carried to halftime.
He had an apparent 41-yard TD called back on a holding call on the play before his scoring run and, on the play before that, Hart had a 31-yard gallop nullified by a holding call.
Carlisle extended its lead to 40-18 on the first series of the second half by going 65 yards in just five plays with Eaves scoring on a 21-yard burst up the middle. Eaves had a 31-yard run on the first play of the drive called back by still another holding penalty.
After Arp cut the lead to 40-24 with a 19-yard pass, Hart took the kickoff at the 17, kept his balance after being hit at the 22 and sprinted to the Indian 49.
Three plays later, Eaves went 31 yards for his his fifth TD of the night. DeLeon’s PAT made it 48-24 with 5:00 left in the third. Eaves had a 38-yard run on the first play of the series erased by still another holding penalty.
Two plays after the kickoff, Hart picked off a Harris pass and returned it five yards to the Tiger 25. On the third play following the pick, Hart scored on a 13-yard run around left end only to see still another holding call nullify the score. Two plays later, Espinoza and DeLeon hooked up for an eight-yard scoring play and a 54-24 lead with 3:25 left in the third.
Hart came up with his second interception of the night two plays later to put the Tribe back in business at the Arp 45 and DeLeon added on the Indians’ final TD through a huge hole at left tackle from four yards out. It was the big junior’s third touchdown of the night for a 60-24 lead.
Arp added its final score with 10:50 left in the game on a 37-yard pass from Harris to Wyatt Ladd.
Smith completed 26 of 49 for 394 yards and four TDs but also had four interceptions, the two from Hart, one from the younger Eaves and Espinoza also had a theft. Ladd had nine receptions for 226 yards and four touchdowns.