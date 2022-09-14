Carlisle Indians David DeLeon

David DeLeon (#6) of the Carlisle Indians carries the ball during their game against Arp on Friday, September 9.

 Courtesy Photo/Marlene Behind the Lens

ARP - In a game called with 8:23 left in the fourth quarter due to an injury, the Carlisle Indians knocked off a Class 3A team for the second week in a row with a 60-30 win Friday night over Arp to remain undefeated at 3-0. Arp falls to 1-2.

Arp senior Thomas Fuller lay prone on turf for approximately 35 minutes before being transported by ambulance to a Tyler hospital. He was diagnosed with a concussion and released Saturday morning. The two teams gathered at midfield for a prayer after the game had been called.

