TRINITY - Fighting through cold, windy and wet conditions, the Carlisle Indians used only 10 plays to explode to a 33-0 lead in the first quarter and cruised to an easy 74-14 Class 2A victory over Evadale here Friday night.
The Indians, 10-1 on the season, will face 9-2 Wortham in Palestine at 7 p.m. Friday.
Brody Eaves romped for 252 yards and seven touchdowns on just 11 carries and a stifling defense picked off four Evadale passes and recovered two fumbles while recording 12 sacks. Carlisle had 601 yards total offense and allowed only 148, all in the air, while throwing Evadale for a minus 50 yards on the ground.
Eaves ran his season total to 1,741 yards and 33 touchdowns, breaking Gerald Turner’s record of 33 set in 2018 and is only 25 yards short of Gunner Baker’s rushing total of 1,766 recorded in 2011.
Junior QB Fernando Espinoza was nine of 16 passing for 190 yards to extend his single-season record to 2,359 yards.
“We were ready to play,” Carlisle coach Clay Baker said. “We had one of our best weeks of practice and our defense was outstanding. Their running game was non-existent.”
Evadale was 14 of 38 passing for 188 yards and 20 carries for a minus 50 yards.
Eaves broke a gaping hole through left tackle on Carlisle’s second offensive play and 47 yards for his first touchdown. David DeLeon’s PAT made it 7-0 with 2:14 gone off the clock.
After Evadale put together a seven-play drive that ended at the Tribe 30, Eaves burst through the left side of the line and sprinted 70 yards for his second TD. After the kickoff, sophomore QB Hary Farr fumbled while suffering the first of his 12 sacks and Indian sophomore Roberto (TinTin) Camacho recovered at the Rebel 22. Espinoza hooked up with DeLeon for 20 yards on first down and Eaves skipped through a big hole on the left side for his third score of the night and a 20-0 lead with 6:33 left in the first.
Espinoza hit Clayton Hart with a short swing pass which Hart turned into a 20-yard sprint to the end zone for a 26-0 lead with 2:47 showing on the clock.
Two plays after the kickoff, Christian Garza sacked Farr, causing another fumble which Chucky Martinez fell on at the Rebel 10. Eaves outran the Evadale defense on the next play around right end for his fourth score of the night and a 33-0 lead with 1:21 left in the first.
Evadale finally got on the board with 11:54 in the second on a hook-and-ladder play. A successful two-point conversion made it 33-8.
After exchanging punts, Evadale took over at its 28. Hart batted down a Farr pass on first down and Trent Sartain sacked Farr for an eight-yard loss on second down, one of his three on the night, before Eaves picked off a Farr pass and returned it 33 yards to the Rebel two. On the next play, Eaves strolled through the right side of the line to notch his fifth TD and a 40-8 lead.
After Evadale scored on an 11-yard pass, Carlisle went 50 yards in five plays with Eaves adding his sixth score on a four-yard sprint around right end with six seconds left in the half and a 47-14 lead. Espinoza found Camacho for 17 yards before Eaves broke off a 35-yard run to set up the TD.
Two possessions later into the second half, Eaves went through right tackle for 68 yards, his seventh and final touchdown of the night, for an insurmountable 53-14 lead on his final carry of the night with 6:17 left in the third.
Eaves’ younger brother Trent and Espinoza hooked up on a 61-yard scoring pass on the Tribe’s next possession for a 60-14 lead.
Backup running back Erick Garza scored on runs of 13 and 26 to wind up the scoring for the Indians.
Eight different runners combined for 401 yard on the ground. Sartain led the Indians with three sacks while Chuy Enriquez and Ramiro Camacho each had two and Alan Rocha, Jacob Hamlett, Christian Garza, Brian Puente and Roberto Camacho each had one.
Hart, Eaves, Christian Garza and Jonathan Lopez had interceptions. Hart had two receptions for 64 yards and Trent Eaves had two for 73.