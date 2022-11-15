Carlisle Logo

TRINITY - Fighting through cold, windy and wet conditions, the Carlisle Indians used only 10 plays to explode to a 33-0 lead in the first quarter and cruised to an easy 74-14 Class 2A victory over Evadale here Friday night.

The Indians, 10-1 on the season, will face 9-2 Wortham in Palestine at 7 p.m. Friday.

