Carlisle Indians Brody Eaves, Overton Mustang Landon Gerald

Brody Eaves of the Carlisle Indians breaks a tackle by Overton Mustang player Landon Gerald during their Oct. 27 district game. Carlisle won the game 70-10.

 Courtesy Photo/Ronnie Sartors

Having already clinched the District 11-2A title, the Carlisle Indians will be playing for a perfect 10-0 season when they travel to Alto Thursday night. 

Carlisle’s bi-district contest will be between the winner of the Hull Daisetta/Evadale game this week and will be played in Trinity 7 p.m. Nov. 11.

Tags

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription