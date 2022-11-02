Having already clinched the District 11-2A title, the Carlisle Indians will be playing for a perfect 10-0 season when they travel to Alto Thursday night.
Carlisle’s bi-district contest will be between the winner of the Hull Daisetta/Evadale game this week and will be played in Trinity 7 p.m. Nov. 11.
Alto brings a 6-3 record in Friday’s game, but is not eligible for the playoffs due to administrators turning in incorrect enrollment numbers which allowed Alto to drop down from Class 2A D1 to 2A D2.
“This is a non-district game for us,” Carlisle coach Clay Baker said, “We’re 4-0 and district is over for us. It counts on our overall record but does not impact the district standing. Our kids are taking it the same, they still want to finish 10-0, they want that really bad.”
Baker has heard talk that the game will be for the 11-2A title, “It’s not, but I’ll make sure our kids hear that someone is claiming they’re not the district champions. We’ve earned the right to call ourselves that and we don’t want anyone else trying to claim that. We will address that with the kids.”
Those ‘kids’ will get a big boost with the return of Alan Rocha, a two-way starter at middle linebacker and right tackle, who suffered an elbow injury against Mildred in the fourth game of the year. Rocha was first ruled out for the season but was told two weeks ago he could return for the final regular season game. At the time of his injury, he was the leading tackler on the Tribe defense.
“The kids are fired up about that,” Baker admitted. “That gave them a lot of extra energy. Alan is one of our strongest leaders and it’ll allow us to shuffle our defense back like it was. We moved Trent Sartain to linebacker and we’ll put him back to defensive tackle and that will make us stronger there too.
“We’ll work Alan in at a couple of places in the offensive line and see what works best.”
“They’re athletic and they’re explosive,” Baker said of Alto. “Defensively, they do a lot of stunts and take a lot of chances.”
Mumphrey has 1,459 yards on the ground and 15 touchdowns.
Alto’s defense will have to accomplish something no one else has managed through the nine games, to stop or slow down an explosive Tribe offense, led by senior running back Brody Eaves and junior QB Fernando Espinoza.
Eaves has rushed for 1,490 yards on just 99 carries and 25 touchdowns. He has runs of 82, 83, 56, 48, 53, 70, 39, 31, 53, 36, 96, 36 and 40 yards behind an average per carry of 15.1. He also has two kickoff returns of 91 and 68 yards for scores and has interception returns of 38 and 88 yards for another pair of TDs and caught 13 passes for 386 yards and another four scores to run his TD total to 33.
When Eaves isn’t running, Espinoza is throwing, completing 99 of 152 passes for 1,954 yards and a school-record 20 touchdowns. Espinoza’s top six receivers are all averaging 18.1 yards per catch. Clayton Hart, a junior, leads the way with 28 for 492 yards and five TDs with sophomore Trent Eaves not far behind with 23 and four scores.
Hart also has 428 yards on the ground and five TDs while junior David DeLeon has 120 yards on 18 carries and five TDs.
DeLeon has 17 receptions for 309 yards and a team-leading six touchdowns.
Sophomore Roberto ‘TinTin’ Camacho, who has played only five varsity games, has 10 receptions for 201 yards. Sophomore Zeshaun Reed, who broke both legs in the fourth game, finished with eight catches for 145 yards and a TD.
Carlisle has rushed for 2,349 yards and passed for 1,999, a total of 4,348 but have lost just three fumbles and thrown only two interceptions.
Chuckie Martinez leads the Indians in tackles with 67 and Erick Garza with 53. Sartain has 41 and Ramiro Camacho and Rocha are tied with 40.
Trent Eaves is the leader with five interceptions, Brody has three and Hart has two.
The Tribe defense has 19 sacks, with Garza and Chop Hernandez leading the way with five each, 41 quarterback pressures and 11 interceptions. The Indian defense also has combined for seven blocked kicks, 14 fumble recoveries and scored five times and recorded a safety.