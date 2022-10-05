Carlisle School District Logo

“[Our kids] know this is the one, they’re ready for it.”

Undefeated Carlisle will travel to perennial playoff contender Tenaha Friday night to open District 11-2A play. Kickoff will be at 7 p.m. at Tiger Stadium.

Tags

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription