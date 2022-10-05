“[Our kids] know this is the one, they’re ready for it.”
Undefeated Carlisle will travel to perennial playoff contender Tenaha Friday night to open District 11-2A play. Kickoff will be at 7 p.m. at Tiger Stadium.
It will be a battle of the two pre-season favorites for the 11-2A crown. Tenaha is 2-3.
A year ago, the Indians started the season 0-5, this year the Tribe enters district play 5-0 and No. 1 statewide in the Padilla poll. “5-0 sounds a lot better,” Carlisle coach Clay Baker laughed.
“We had a lot of sophomores and juniors on last year’s team and this year they have a lot more experience and confidence,” he explained.
The Indians are an offensive juggernaut, led by junior QB Fernando Espinoza and senior running back Brody Eaves.
Espinoza has thrown for 1,152 yards and 13 touchdowns while suffering only one interception while Eaves has 981 yards and 14 TDs, averaging an amazing 15.6 yards a carry. Eaves also has seven receptions for 255 yards and three touchdowns, returned a kickoff 90 yards for a score and blocked four kicks.
“Both of them worked hard during the off-season and summer and it’s easy to see the improvement,” Baker said. “Fernando knows the offense so well it’s uncanny and Brody is stronger, and believe it or not, faster.”
One facet of his team Baker thought would be a weak point is the offensive line. It hasn’t been. “They’ve impressed me. They’ve gotten better each week. I still wasn’t sure about them after the two scrimmages, but I challenged them and they’ve really gotten after it since then.”
Two other big pieces of Carlisle’s offense, which is averaging 520 yards and 51 points a game, are slot receiver Clayton Hart and tight end David DeLeon.
Hart has 16 receptions for a team-leading 256 yards and three touchdowns and is the second leading rusher with 274 yards and four scores with 13.0 average per carry. DeLeon has 15 catches for 245 yards and five TDs along with two rushing scores.
Hart had a big game last week in the Tribe’s 48-32 win over Class 3A Lone Oak, rushing for a season-high 138 yards on just seven carries and three scores. He had three receptions for 75 yards and another TD.
“We’ve been waiting for Clayton to have a big game and it came last week. Hopefully, this will boost his confidence,” Baker said. “He’s had good games and made some big plays for us, but he took over the game against Lone Oak and hopefully he’ll carry that into district.”
Carlise had two touchdowns called back by penalty and ended the game taking a knee at the Lone Oak five-yard line, or the final 48-32 score could have been worse.
Hart has two interceptions and a team-high nine pass break-ups along with 25 tackles and two blocked kicks.
“David is tough to cover. He’s a mismatch with his size and strength,” Baker said. “He’s not going to burn by you, but he’s pretty elusive and runs great routes. He’s got great football smarts and uses his big frame to block people out.”
Tenaha will be a formidable opponent, Baker pointed out.
“We’re not taking anyone lightly. We’re coming in 0-0 and they’re 0-0. Nothing we’ve done before this and nothing they’ve done before this really matter,” Baker pointed out.
“Our kids know that, but they’ve talked about this game since we started this year, they know this is the one, they’re ready for it.”
The teams have one common opponent, Arp. Tenaha lost to the Tigers at home 66-45 while the Tribe downed Arp 60-30 on the road in a game called with 10:38 due to a player injury.