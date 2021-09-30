PRICE - Despite its best offensive showing of the year, the Carlisle Indians fell to undefeated Beckville 50-27 here Friday night in both teams’ District 9-2A opener.
Sophomore Clayton Hart ran for 110 yards on just seven carries and a touchdown and had a team-high five receptions for 59 yards and another score while junior Brody Eaves ran for 105 yards on 17 carries, was two for two passing for 29 yards and had a pair of catches for another 24 yards. Sophomore QB Fernando Espinoza threw for 130 yards, completing 13 of 23 passes.
Carlisle took a quick 7-0 lead when Hart took a 26-yard pass from Espinoza with 7:18 left in the first quarter. With three-time All-State kicker Aaron Gallegos sidelined with an injured foot, sophomore David DeLeon booted the PAT.
Beckville countered with a 20-yard TD pass but missed the extra point with 5:18 left in the first.
The Indians went 67 yards in five plays with Hart finishing off the drive with a 17-yard run with 2:14 left in the first quarter. DeLeon’s extra point extended the lead to 14-6.
Beckville QB Ryan Harris, who ran for 220 yards and threw for another 174 on the night, teamed with J’Koby Williams on a 32-yard pass with 11:42 left in the first half and Harris ran across the two-point conversion to tie the game at 14-14.
Beckville added a pair of touchdowns to go up 28-14 at the half.
Hart ripped off a 58-yard run on the first play of the second half and DeLeon scored two plays later on a six-yard run to cut the margin to 28-21.
After Beckville tallied on a short run to take a 34–21 lead, Eaves burst through the middle of the Bearcat defense and sprinted 60 yards untouched to get the Tribe on the board. But the PAT was blocked and Beckville returned it all the way for two points and a 36-27 lead.
Beckville would score twice more for the final 50-27 margin.
Carlisle will travel to Big Sandy this week.
“We’ve got to get better at closing it out,” Carlisle coach Clay Baker said after the game. “Beckville has a good team. We keep saying we’ve got to put it together for four quarters.
“We put together a good running game and a good passing game but we kept finding a way to shoot ourselves in the foot,” Baker said.