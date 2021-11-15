CARTHAGE - A never-say-die Carlisle team ran into an offensive juggernaut here Thursday night as Shelbyville knocked off the Indians 53-43 in a first-round Class 2A playoff game.
The Indians finished 5-5 on the year while Shelbyville ran its record to 7-4.
“We didn’t want to go out this way, these guys showed up every single play and gave us all they had,” Carlisle coach Clay Baker said after the game. “They never quit and that’s the way it’s been all year.
“We didn’t play our best game by any means, we had a lot of mistakes, we gave up too many big plays and missed too many opportunities on offense but the kids fought all night and gave us everything they had.”
It was former Indian Athletic Director and head coach Rocky Baker’s final game of his career. “He was emotional,” Clay said, “like he said, he couldn’t have gone out with a better bunch of guys.”
Junior running back Brody Eaves ran for 144 yards while quarterback Fernando Espinoza threw for 212 yards. Aaron Gallegos, who missed five games with a broken foot, led all receivers with five catches for 55 yards and one touchdown and was five for five on extra-point kicks.
Shelbyville used a 67-yard reverse on the second play of the game for a quick 7-0 lead, but the Tribe came right back four plays later on a 16-yard run by Eaves to tie it up. The big play in the drive was a 29-yard pass from Espinoza to sophomore Clayton Hart.
Shelbyville regained the lead on a 69-yard run on the Dragons’ first play after the kickoff but missed the PAT for a 13-7 leaf with 9:34 left in the first quarter.
Carlisle’s Trent Sartain and Erik Garza sacked the Dragon QB for an eight-yard loss on a fourth-down play and the Indians took over at the 50 with 1:10 left in the first.
Garza, just a freshman, ran for eight and Eaves followed with a 15-yard sprint before Hart started to the right, cut back the middle and finished off a 27-yard run by dragging a pair of defenders to the Dragon 1. Eaves scored on the next play and Gallegos’ PAT gave Carlisle its only lead of the night at 14-13 with 11:55 left in the half.
Shelbyville scored again on a 67-yard run right up the middle by Talarrian Lister with 3:43 left in the half and, after a successful two-point conversion, retook the lead at 21-14.
Shelbyville got another score with a 40-yard pass for a 27-14 halftime lead.
The Indians cut it to 27-21 on their first possession of the second half when Espinoza lofted a perfect pass to Gallegos in the right corner of the end zone on a fourth and seven play. Espinosa and Eaves hooked up on a 27-yard pass play to key the drive.
Shelbyville put back-to-back touchdowns on the board on a 51-yard run and a 51-yard pass to extend its lead to 39-21 with 5:54 left in the third period.
Espinoza scored from a yard out to finish off a 52-yard, four-play drive with 1:06 left to cut the lead to 39-28. Eaves had a 37-yard run on the first of the drive.
A 26-yard interception return with 6:30 left the game nudged the Dragon lead to 46-18.
In the ensuing series, Espinoza found freshman Zeshaun Reed and the fleet receiver broke a tackle at the 12 and raced to the end zone to complete a 17-yard scoring play and cut the lead to 11 at 46-35 with 4:59 left in the game.
An attempted onside kick was returned to the Carlisle 26 and Shelbyville scored on the next play for a 53-35 margin with 4:44 on the clock.
Carlisle took the kickoff and, with a one-handed catch by sophomore David DeLeon for 38 yards, got to the Dragon seven before three straight incompletions doomed the drive.
But, after holding the Dragons on downs, Garza blocked the punt, picked up the loose football and raced 13 yards for the final TD of the game.