CARTHAGE - It was billed as the best Class 2A playoff game in East Texas this weekend, and Carlisle’s 47-33 decision over Joaquin here Friday was all that and more.
In a contest that saw a runner from each team finish with more than 190 yards on the ground and the two teams combine for 989 yards total offense, it was a huge defensive play by Carlisle linebacker Luis Garza that proved to be the difference.
With the Indians holding a one-point lead, 34-33, midway through the third quarter, Indian linebacker Luis Garza scooped up a fumble by Joaquin’s Connor Bragg and went 68 yards untouched for his first touchdown of the year.
The victory sends the 12-0 Tribe against Tenaha next Friday night in Hallsville with a 7 p.m. kickoff. Joaquin, runners-up in District 11-2A, finishes with a 9-3 mark. Tenaha downed Centerville 41-38 earlier Friday with a touchdown with nine seconds left in the game.
Carlisle quarterback Gerald Turner led all rushers with 196 yards on 17 carries while Bragg was close behind for the Rams with 191, also on 17 carries. Turner was nine of 12 passing for another 226 yards as he finished with 422 yards total offense.
Turner followed a six-touchdown performance last week against Cayuga with five more against Joaquin to run his season total to 37 and he has thrown for another 17 scores. Carlisle’s Jay Price latched on to six of Turner’s throws for an amazing 207 yards and a touchdown. Price’s 207 yards receiving pushed him over the 1,000-yard barrier for the second year in a row as he ran his total to 1,048 and nine TDs.
The first quarter saw the two teams combine for seven touchdowns as it ended with Carlisle holding a slim 28-21 lead. Turner scored all four of the Indians’ touchdowns in the first period on runs of 11, 7, 6 and one yards.
His first scoring run culiminated the opening drive of the which too just 2:22 off the clock. Freshman Aaron Gallegos added the first of his six PAT without a miss for the quick 7-0.
Joaquin answered with an eight-play drive that saw Hunter Gates score from eight yards out. The kick made it 7-7 with 6:20 on the clock. After an onside kick failed, the Tribe went 53 yards on just five plays with Turner strolling in untouched from the 7-yard line with 4:31 showing on the clock. A 36-yard pass from Turner to Price set up the score.
Gates returned the ensuing kickoff 88 yards to knot the score at 14 just 14 seconds later. Turner came right back and hit Price with a 38-yard strike to set up Turner’s third TD of the night with 3:23 still left on the clock. It was just enough time for both teams to score once more in the opening stanza.
Joaquin went first in one play, a 70-yard sprint by Gates through the left side with 2:42 left. Gates would finish with 137 yards on 14 carries.
Turner and Price hooked up on a 38-yard reception to set up Turner’s fourth scoring run of the initial period, this one from a yard away with only 15.5 seconds left.
Joaquin went 84 yards on 10 plays with QB Trenton Ramsey finding Boogie Lane for a 15-yard scoring strike with 5:06 left before halftime to pull within one, 28-28, when the extra point went wide right and that’s the way the half ended.
The Rams took the second half kickoff and travelled 60 yards in six plays with Ramsey hitting a wide open Bragg with a 17-yard pass to give Joaquin its only lead of the night, 33-28, with 9:13 left in the third. Bragg’s jump pass attempt for two was batted away by Turner in the end zone.
Joaquin’s lead was a brief one, as Turner burst through the middle of the Rams’ defense on the next play from scrimmage and raced 75 yards untouched as the Indians retook the lead with 6:04 left in the third.
After the kickoff, Garza had back-to-back plays where he threw Ram runners for losses of seven and eight yards before Ramsey found Bragg open down the left sideline for a 47-yard gain. Two plays later, Garza grabbed Bragg’s fumble and went 68 yards to extend Carlisle’s lead to 41-33.
After holding the Rams on downs, the Indians went 87 yards in eight plays with Turner hitting Price in stride at the Ram 22 as the defender fell down and the big senior went on to complete the 58-yard scoring play to close out the scoring with 9:32 left in the game
“We told the kids before we left the locker room that we were going to be in a fight,” Carlisle coach Clay Baker said after the game. “We knew they’re a good football team and Coach (Wade) Lawson does a good job.
“We knew they were going to come out ready to play and it was going to be a roller coaster ride and if we could overcome that adversity we could come out on top and the kids did that.”