The Henderson Lady Lions volleyball girls played this past Tuesday against the Kilgore Lady Bulldogs in a district home game, where the Lady Lions regrettably lost, 1-3. The Kilgore Lady Bulldogs were a really tough opponent for the Lady Lions that night.
Even the first set of the night went into overtime for the volleyball ladies, with the Henderson Lady Lions pushing to make a comeback. However, the Bulldogs managed to score twice and ended the set with a score of 26-24 in favor of the Bulldogs.
In the second set, the Lady Lions roared to life, fiercely attacking the Bulldogs with attack after attack. The many spikes and saves that echoed throughout the gym from the Lions proved that the Lions were not giving up the match without a fight, especially with the game being hosted at home. The set was quickly swooped up by the Lions with a score of 25-17.
The Bulldogs bounced back and swiftly snatched control of the match back from the Lady Lions. In the next two sets the Bulldogs managed to overpower the Lady Lions just in time to secure the sets for themselves. The sets scores were 21-25 and 19-25, with the match going to the Bulldogs.
Though the ladies that night were not able to bring in a victory for Henderson, there were still ladies who left the court with great achievements despite the disappointment. Taylor Helton left the court with 5 kills and 5 blocks. Ally Brooks gained 11 digs that night and Jaci Taylor pulled off 17 digs. Miss Taylor Lybrand was amazing out on the court, leaving with 12 kills and 6 blocks.
These Lady Lions may not have won against Kilgore Tuesday night, but they are more than determined to redeem themselves Friday night. The game Friday night is a district away game against the Cumberland Academy Knights. The update for the Henderson Lady Lions after Friday night’s game will come in a later edition.