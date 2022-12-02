Laneville’s early season winning streak ends against Garrison

The Yellowjackets earned a string of victories this week beginning with a spirited 84-26 win at home over Trinidad on Tuesday night. They picked up their next two wins at the Zavalla Tournament starting on Thursday morning, where they took down Zavalla 78-41 and handled 4A Hudson’s JV team 72-45 in the afternoon. Their early season winning streak only just ended late Friday morning with a 48-61 loss to Garrison.

