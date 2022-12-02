Laneville’s early season winning streak ends against Garrison
The Yellowjackets earned a string of victories this week beginning with a spirited 84-26 win at home over Trinidad on Tuesday night. They picked up their next two wins at the Zavalla Tournament starting on Thursday morning, where they took down Zavalla 78-41 and handled 4A Hudson’s JV team 72-45 in the afternoon. Their early season winning streak only just ended late Friday morning with a 48-61 loss to Garrison.
A sizable Laneville crowd turned up to watch the varsity boys play that rousing Tuesday night game where nearly every player scored. In the final quarter, whenever a player was called up from the sidelines who hadn’t gotten their chance to score yet, their teammates loudly cheered them on.
“That’s always fun when that happens,” commented head coach Tracy Kincade, saying that they endeavor to be a really supportive team.
“They’re a family,” added assistant coach Michelle Best.
Kincade praised the team’s defense on Tuesday night and said they’re playing hard, but there’s still room for improvement. “I feel like we’re in a good spot,” he noted when asked about how prepared the team is for the start of district play in January.
In both their Zavalla and Hudson match ups, the Yellowjackets started with small leads only to run away with the game in the final two quarters. Against Zavalla they added 32 points in the third quarter to Zavalla’s three. In the fourth quarter against Hudson, they charged ahead to earn 28 points to Hudson’s seven.
Junior Adolfo Martinez scored the most against Trinidad and Hudson, adding 18 and 20 points in those games respectively. Junior Jamorian Williams was Laneville’s scoring leader against Zavalla, recording 17 points. Martinez followed closely behind with 16.
The Yellowjackets’ last pool play game was against Chireno on Friday afternoon and results were not in before our deadline. Brackets for the Saturday tournament will be finalized after pool play concludes on Friday evening.