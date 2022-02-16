Henderson High School was well-represented during the Tyler ISD’s invitational powerlifting meet on Saturday, as many student-athletes took home both team and individual awards.
The boys’ team won first place overall.
For individual placings, Jay McAlister in the 275 lbs weight class, Devin Fields in the 308 lbs weight class, and Yacorus Porter in the 181 weight class all took first place.
McAlister lifted a total of 1,750 lbs and won the Best Lifter award.
Devin Fields finished with 1,685 lbs total. Porter recorded 1,490 lbs total.
Kaleb Tate from the 181 lbs weight class and John Bateman from the super heavyweight class both placed second in their respective weight classes.
Tate lifted a total of 1,125 lbs. Bateman finished with 1,245 lbs total.
Brock Johnson took third place in his 308 lbs weight class with 1,410 lbs total.
Cole Seider placed fourth in the 165 lbs weight class, recording a total of 1,105 lbs lifted.
Joe Herrera and Dominick Alvarez both placed fifth in their respective weight classes. Herrera lifted 970 lbs in his 198 lbs weight class. Alvarez of the 181 lbs weight class lifted 1,005 lbs total.
The girls’ team placed 6th overall out of 14 teams, and each of the girls individually placed in the meet.
Brekaelah McAlister finished in first place with a 750 lbs total; Nolyn Norris and Jasmin Simon both took second place with 815 lbs and 730 lbs lifted, respectively; Aelena Kellum took fourth with a total of 775 lbs; Cayla Thomas with 625 lbs total, Ashley Martinez with 545 lbs total, and Madison Lazaro with 650 lbs total all took fifth place.
Additionally, Henderson sophomore Cason Weatherton was a notable crowd favorite, despite not placing. He was born with amniotic band syndrome, which caused him to lose one of his legs. This meet was his first to compete in.
“Cason is my adaptive athlete that only has one leg, but that doesn’t stop him in the slightest,” head powerlifting coach Kyle Farrell wrote in a Facebook post with a video of Weatherton’s last deadlift. “He shows up every day and puts in work just like the rest of the team. I was proud to see him push through this tough lift in his very first meet!”
Both powerlifting teams will compete in the Pine Tree Invitational at 8 a.m. on Thursday at the Pine Tree High School in Longview.
Next month, qualifying athletes will participate in regional meets. The girls’ team will travel to Mabank High School on Mar. 4 for their regional meet. A week later, the boys’ team will travel to Arp High School. Starting times for these meets have not been announced, as of press time.