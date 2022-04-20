Jordis Stark and I (Wayne Stark) got our black belts in Tae Kwon Do on February 19. After nearly two hours of testing, multiple spinning jumping kicks, board breaks and sparring, we earned them, but then we were told that we had to do something even harder than we had just done.
We had to write an essay.
It had to be about what it meant to be a black belt. What on earth do I write about that? I’d been preparing nine years for this belt; how was I to describe it? It took a while but after much thought, I began the essay, and this is what I wrote:
“What does it mean to be a black belt? One might answer that it means to be a person who has passed a black belt test. Though technically correct, it misses key details so important that they’re hardly details at all. Indeed, they are necessities. They are the five tenants we say on a regular basis: Perseverance, Courtesy, Integrity, Self-control and Spirit.
Perseverance: to never give up, to keep going even after failing again and again. The black belt who never had to persevere isn’t really a black belt. He might as well have bought it at Walmart. Black belts aren’t black belts because they never failed. Black belts are black belts because they failed but kept going.
Courtesy: to be polite and kind. A disrespectful, arrogant black belt doesn’t understand his position. True, he did finish his journey to black belt after years of blood, sweat, and tears, but immediately when he got his belt, he started another journey: into the various degrees of black belt. He starts one journey, ending another one, and yet it is also one and the same journey: to better oneself by practicing martial arts. An uncourteous black belt doesn’t understand the respect he owes others, those above him for their achievement and those below him for their effort.
Integrity: to do what is right when nobody’s watching. If somebody only acts like a black belt when people are watching but doesn’t change themselves to always act like one, then eventually it will show. It can’t hide forever. To be a black belt, he must always act, or at least try to act, like a black belt, even when no one else is around.
Self-control: to control oneself. Indeed, everyone who wants to achieve anything must control himself to an extent. You have to make yourself do what you don’t want to do, whether it is to keep sparring even though you feel you might throw up or standing still and saying ‘Yes sir’. Black belts know that if they don’t control their passions, their passions will control them, and they won’t make it far in life like that.
Spirit: to have a positive spirit and to be full of what is good and righteous. This is the pinnacle of black belt character. Like a soup made up of various ingredients, so Spirit is the putting together of the previous four characteristics. When mixing the four in their fullness together, it produces the goodness and righteousness we call Spirit.
Black belt is a way of life. It is a path of respect and steadfastness, of discipline and honor; it is the culmination of these five virtues, the natural extension of them. The only way to be a true black belt, whether literally in Tae Kwon Do or figuratively in the big bad world of life and business, are these five attributes. Once they gain them, they will be black belts, maybe not in martial arts but in life where they will go on to do great things for God’s glory.