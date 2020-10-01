Gladewater, Texas
The Gladewater Bears defeated the Tatum Eagles Friday night 42-21. The Bears were paced by QB Tristan Holmes and WR DJ Allen who teamed up for five pass completions for touchdowns. They scored from 14, 48, 26, 90, and 69 yards. The only thing they did not do was play with the band at halftime.
It was the first game for Tatum since they defeated Daingerfield 17-8 back on September 4. The next day began a two-week quarantine. The players attended virtually. The absence took its toll and on the field. “It looked like we had not played in 21 days,” stated Tatum Head Coach Jason Holman. “We were concerned about the speed of the game, particularly on the defensive side and that proved to be a problem,” he stated.
The Bears took the opening kickoff and marched 65 yards in 17 plays and used seven and a half minutes off the clock. They converted three fourth-down conversions along the way as Holmes darted for two yards on the first two and completed a pass to Allen for eight for the third one. “We have got to be able to make a tackle in that situation,” stated Holman.
The Eagles had a chance to tie the game as on the ensuing possession as they drove from their 27 to the Bear eight. QB Kendrick Malone found WR Decartiyay Allison for 13. Allison later converted a fourth and one from the Eagle 49 by dashing 28 to the Bear 23. RB Daymien Smith converted a third and one at the 14 with a run of six, but then the drive stalled. A holding call pushed the Eagles back to the eighteen, Malone was sacked to lose four and Eli Kates picked a pass to end the Tatum threat. “Here again, we have to make a play,” stated Holman.
After Gladewater scored to go up by 14, the Eagles finally got on the board at the 2:51 mark of the second as Tatum marched 70 yards in nine plays. Starting at their 30, Ty Hollins caught a short pass and darted for 20 to midfield. Kendall Williams caught one for 13 to take the Eagles to the Bear 37. Hollins then ran for 11. Allison caught a pass for five to the 19 to bring up a fourth and two. Malone hit Williams for 6 before connecting with him two plays later from 13 for the score. With the Omar Rodriguez PAT, the score was Gladewater 14-7. The Bears would score again to push the lead back to 14 at 21-7 at the half.
To start the third the Eagles scored quickly as Malone hit Quiston Sheffield who raced 63 for the score. With the Rodriguez PAT, the Eagles had cut the lead to seven at 21-14 and used just 18 seconds to score.
After an exchange of possessions and a fumble recovery by Tatum’s JP Blanton, the Bears were backed up to their nine. On third and ten, Holmes found Allen who took it the distance. The Bears were again up by 14. They would score again before Tatum scored in the fourth. Highlighted by a pass to Allison that covered 41, Malone went over from two for the final score.
With an off week coming up prior to a homecoming date with New Boston the Eagles are faced with some questions. “I told them we had two choices,” stated Holman. “We could use this as a tool for motivation or let it affect the rest of the year. We can still achieve our team goals,” he said. “We need to spend the first few days of the off week working on ourselves, then we will get started with New Boston.”