Raiders, Yellowjackets, Lady Mustangs, Galcats, Indians collect wins
Basketball action resumed for many area teams after the holiday break on Tuesday with the West Rusk Raiders and Henderson Lions playing their first district games of the season.
West Rusk 76, Arp 25: The Raiders led in every quarter and nearly every player scored, the top three contributors being Jimmie Harper (21 points), Jaxon Farquhar (16) and Geremiah Smith (15). Other scorers were Logan Chandler (seven), Carson Martin (four), Beau Mason (three), Cole Jackson (three), Tate Winings (two), Montreal Giddings (one), Ty Harper (one) and Darren Nix (one). The Raiders made 41 rebounds overall, 20 steals and made 18 turnovers. As of that game the Raiders’ record is 9-5 overall and 1-0 in district. They will travel to Jefferson at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
Henderson 31, Kilgore 42: Henderson played hard at home, grabbing an early first-quarter lead over the Kilgore Bulldogs before it slipped away and they trailed for the rest of the game. Scorers for the Lions were Jordan Ross (17 points), Vantrevious Landon (eight) and Jordan Smiley (six). As of Tuesday the Lions are 6-15 overall and 0-1 in district. Next up is a road game against Carthage at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
Laneville 75, Apple Springs 45: Over in Laneville, the Yellowjackets charged ahead of Apple Springs, their second district game. The high-scoring game saw most of the team getting points in, including Jamorian Williams (19 points), Adolfo Martinez (16), Deandre Thomas (13), Lamarion Rodriguez (12), Matthew Johnson (seven), Joseph Clark (three), Victor Hernandez (three) and Xavier Mallard (two). The team had 39 rebounds, 20 steals and made 17 turnovers. Laneville’s overall season record as of Tuesday is 10-7 and they are 2-0 in district. They next play Martinsville 6 p.m. on Friday on the road.
Carlisle 51, Cushing 44: Carlisle claimed their second district win on the road against Cushing. Scoring for the Indians were David DeLeon (16), Fernando Espinoza (13), Clayton hart (eight), Robert Camacho (six), Cullen Thomas (three), Erik Garza (three) and Chase Roland (two). Adding rebounds were Thomas (12), Hart (eight), Camacho (six), Espinoza (five), DeLeon (three), Garza (two) and Roland (two). The team made 38 turnovers. As of their victory on Tuesday they are 8-2 overall and 2-0 in district. They next have a home game against New Summerfield at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
Overton 45, Alto 55: The Mustangs made a strong effort against Alto, outscoring them 10-7 in the first quarter and nearly matching them in the third (11-14) and fourth (15-17). Contributing to the final score were Isaiah Hawkins (13 points), Jayden Edwards (10), Bryce Still (nine), Joey Zalman (eight) and Sawyer Rogers (three). The Mustangs made 25 rebounds, added by Zalman (10), Hawkins (five), Rogers (three), Edwards (three), Matthew McPherson (two), Still (one) and Taylor Still (one). The team made twenty turnovers. The Tuesday game has the Mustangs’ season record 7-8 and 0-2 in district. They will play Mt. Enterprise at 6:30 p.m. on Friday at home.
Mt. Enterprise 45, New Summerfield 66: The Wildcats made a determined effort on the road against the New Summerfield Hornets on Tuesday afternoon but came up short. They went 8-20 in the first quarter, 18-21 in the second, matched them 11-11 in the third and wrapped up the fourth with 8-14. The loss puts their overall record at 2-11 and 0-2 in district. They will play Overton on the road at 6:30 p.m. on Friday.
Henderson Lady Lions 33, Kilgore 39: After a slow start (2-10), the Lady Lions had to fight to catch up with the Lady Bulldogs for the final three quarters. They matched them in points scored in the second quarter (8-8), nearly again in the third (8-10) and even outscored them in the fourth (15-11) but it ultimately it wasn’t enough. Scorers for the Lady Lions were Sur’aya Starling (seven), Anya Jackson (seven), Jacey Ross (six), Danita Gonzalez (four), Ty’Ra Mosley (three), Baleigh Deese (two), Marvalous Jacobs (one) and Kara Washington (one). As of Tuesday they are 4-13 and 0-3 in district. They will travel to Carthage with the JV teams for games beginning at 4:30 p.m. with the varsity girls playing at 5:30 p.m. on Friday.
Overton Lady Mustangs 52, Alto 31: The Lady Mustangs charged ahead of Alto, outscoring them in each quarter 15-5, 10-4, 15-12 and 12-10 to earn their second district win. Eight players got in on the scoring action including Brylie Smith (11), Alex Brown (10), Kayla Nobles (nine), Jamiya O’Neal (six), Sarah Emery (six), Ne’Kila Weir (three), Bree’ona Sublett (three) and Kyuana Brown (two). As a team they collected 24 rebounds added by Smith (11), Nobles (seven), Emery (four), Brown (one) and Sublett (one) and got 27 turnovers. As of the Tuesday win they are 10-9 overall and 2-1 in district. Their next game is at home against Mt. Enterprise at 5 p.m. on Friday.
Mt. Enterprise Galcats 35, New Summerfield 31: The Galcats struggled with shooting in their Tuesday road game against New Summerfield but made up for it on defense to secure the close win. “I’m extremely proud of our girls for how hard they are fighting to win games,” said head coach Luke Nichols. As of that game they are 6-7 overall and 3-0 in district, and they will travel to Overton for a 5 p.m. game on Friday.
West Rusk Lady Raiders 12, Arp 36: The Lady Raiders took a hard loss to Arp for their third district game which puts their season record at 12-12 and 1-2 in district. They will travel to Jefferson for a 6 p.m. game on Friday.