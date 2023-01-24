The Yellowjackets, Indians and Raiders notched more wins in district basketball action on Friday night.
Laneville 65, Kennard 47: The Yellowjackets took a while to get going in the first quarter of their Friday night home game, uncharacteristically missing a few shots but still outperforming Kennard 10-4. An evenly matched 17-17 second quarter gave them a 27-21 lead at the half. They came back very strong in the third, outdoing Kennard 18-8. They held off the Tigers’ comeback attempt in the fourth 20-18.
Adolfo Martinez scored a massive 28 points for the Yellowjackets. Other scorers were Matthew Johnson (14), Jamorian Williams (11), Deandre Thomas (seven), Victor Hernandez (three) and Xavier Mallard (two). They made 36 rebounds as a team, with the most made by Williams (nine) and Mallard (seven).
As of Friday the Yellowjackets are 5-2 in district and next have a home game against Centerville starting 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
Carlisle 58, Alto 52: The Indians’ narrow home win over Alto puts them at 3-3 in district as of Friday. They have another home game against Mt. Enterprise at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday night.
Carlisle Lady Indians 35, Alto 38: The Lady Indians came up just short and their loss to Alto puts them at a 1-7 district record going into their next home game at 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday night against the Mt. Enterprise Galcats.
West Rusk 60, Waskom 46: A dominant 20-3 first quarter set the tone and helped to carry the Raiders to victory in their Friday night home game. Waskom’s offense picked up, slightly outscoring them in the second and fourth quarters, but the Raiders never lost the lead.
Jimmie Harper dazzled with 30 points, making 72% of his field goal attempts. Other top scorers were Jaxon Farquhar (13), Tate Winings (six) and Cole Jackson (five). The team made 33 rebounds with the most added by Farquhar (13) and Winings (eight).
The Raiders move to 3-3 in district as of Friday. Up next is an away game at 7:30 p.m. at Arp on Tuesday.
West Rusk Lady Raiders 28, Waskom 46: The Lady Raiders stumbled out the gate in a 4-12 first quarter. They trailed the Lady Wildcats throughout the rest of the game and a strong third quarter had them nearly catching up. Then Waskom blew past them again, scoring 17 points to the Lady Raider’s six in the final quarter.
Now 3-5 in district, the Lady Raiders will travel for a 5 p.m. game against Arp on Tuesday.
Henderson 42, Gilmer 49: Despite the loss, Friday’s game was one of the Lions’ strongest performances of the season. They held a tight lead for three quarters, going 13-7 after the first, 24-23 at the half and overcoming a Gilmer comeback for 37-34 after the third. They looked like they ran out of steam offensively in the fourth which allowed Gilmer to squeak past them for the win in the final minutes.
The Lions were buoyed by the efforts of two freshmen just called up to varsity, Andrew Starling and Amauri Murphy. Starling and Murphy both shined on the court, handily setting up the ball multiple times for Charles Armstrong, Vantrevious Landon and Avi Patel to score field goals. Murphy also added four points himself.
Proud head coach Andrew Kirkindoff said it was like watching the two freshmen grow up right in front of his eyes. “Tonight’s game was fun. It was a joy to see them fight and play together as a team. Even though we came up short, I’m very pleased with the team effort.”
Landon scored 13 points, Armstrong added 12, Patel add 11 and Steven Thompson added two for the Lions’ final tally.
The 0-6 Lions head to Kilgore for a 7:30 p.m. game on Friday night.
Henderson Lady Lions 21, Gilmer 50: Scorers for the Lady Lions in their tough loss against Gilmer were Marvalous Jacobs (six), Sur’aya Starling (five), Anya Jackson (four) and Ty’Ra Mosley (two). Now 0-8, they next play on the road against Kilgore at 6 p.m. on Friday.
Tatum 78, Lumberton 85: The high-scoring home game against Lumberton gave the Eagles their first loss in a while but as it was non-conference, their district record remains a perfect 6-0. The Eagles’ best quarters were the first, where they took an early 22-19 lead, and the last where they almost matched Lumbteron 25-26.
The Eagles’ next district game will be on the road against Troup at 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday.
Mt. Enterprise Galcats 33, Cushing 40: The road loss leaves the Galcats 4-3 in district heading into their game at Carlisle on Tuesday night.