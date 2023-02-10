Overton Lady Mustangs versus Mt. Enterprise Galcats

The Overton Lady Mustangs and Mt. Enterprise Galcats, pictured above during their Jan. 31 game, became tied for third place in District 22-2A after their wins on Tuesday night. They are set to play a tiebreaker game at 6 p.m. on Friday at Henderson Middle School. Results will not be in before our deadline. 

 Courtesy Photo/Ronnie Sartors

West Rusk Lady Raiders fighting for fourth place

With big wins in their final district games on Tuesday night the 7-5 Overton Lady Mustangs and 7-5 Mt. Enterprise Galcats are tied for third place in District 22-2A and are set to play a tiebreaker game. Also fighting for a playoff berth are the West Rusk Lady Raiders, whose Tuesday night victory tied them for fourth place with Arp in District 16-3A. Both tiebreaker games will take place at Henderson Middle School at 6 p.m. on Friday beginning with the Lady Mustangs versus the Galcats and following with the Lady Raiders versus Arp game at 8 p.m. 

Tags

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription