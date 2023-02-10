West Rusk Lady Raiders fighting for fourth place
With big wins in their final district games on Tuesday night the 7-5 Overton Lady Mustangs and 7-5 Mt. Enterprise Galcats are tied for third place in District 22-2A and are set to play a tiebreaker game. Also fighting for a playoff berth are the West Rusk Lady Raiders, whose Tuesday night victory tied them for fourth place with Arp in District 16-3A. Both tiebreaker games will take place at Henderson Middle School at 6 p.m. on Friday beginning with the Lady Mustangs versus the Galcats and following with the Lady Raiders versus Arp game at 8 p.m.
Overton Lady Mustangs 38, Carlisle Lady Indians 33 - District 22-2A: The Lady Mustangs opened with a strong 17-8 first quarter and held their small but steady lead to the end. Leading in scoring was Kayla Nobles with 12 points, followed by Brylie Smith (nine), Ne’kila Weir (five) and Alex Brown (five). They made 24 rebounds with Weir and Nobles making five and Smith and Kyuana Brown adding four each.Brown also made four steals and two assists.
The Lady Indians ended their season 1-11 in district play and 5-22 overall.
Mt. Enterprise Galcats 60, Alto 31 - District 22-2A: Leading in scoring for the Galcats was Dede Davis with 21 points. Abby Chasity Garcia added 13 points and Abby Bishop added 12.
Depending on who wins, the Galcats’ impending tiebreaker game with Overton will determine a favorable or less favorable opponent for them both in the Bi-District playoff round next week.
Overton 49, Carlisle 39 - District 22-2A: With the close win over Carlisle on Tuesday, the Mustangs have won four in a row. They will visit the second-place New Summerfield Hornets for their final district game at 5 p.m. on Friday. Win or lose, the 7-4 Mustangs’ third-place ranking in district is safe.
The Carlisle Indians’ 4-6 record currently ties them in fourth place with Alto in district. Hanging on to fourth will be a huge test because their next opponent is the first-place undefeated Douglass team. Originally scheduled for Friday, that game will take place at home at 12 p.m. on Saturday. Carlisle’s playoff hopes may also come down to what Alto does in their Friday game against Cushing before Carlisle and Alto face off in their final district game on Tuesday.
Mt. Enterprise 49, Alto 73 - District 22-2A: The 0-10 Wildcats will travel to Cushing for their last game of the season at 6 p.m. on Friday.
West Rusk Lady Raiders 36, Troup 25 - District 16-3A: It got close on the scoreboard but the Lady Raiders’ prevailed in their must-win game against the Lady Tigers. They led 14-10 at the half and it got as close as 25-22 after the third quarter. A strong 11-3 showing in the fourth secured it for the Lady Raiders.
Their top scorers were Keke Murphy (nine), Faith Cochran (eight), Isabella Mata (seven) and Summer Lejuene (seven). They made 30 rebounds with the most by Murphy (nine), Mata (six) and Cochran (six). Of their 10 steals overall Raven Pryor got four and Murphy made three.
The 5-7 Lady Raiders’ playoff hopes rest on winning their tiebreaker match with Arp.
West Rusk 56, Troup 40 - District 16-3A: The Raiders ended the first half ahead 27-17. They added 16 points and gave away eight to give themselves a hefty 43-25 lead after the third. Troup fought hard to outscore them 15-13 in the fourth but the Raiders were too far ahead for them. Jimmie Harper led in scoring (21) followed by Geremiah Smith (16) and Tate Winings (12). Of their 31 rebounds 10 were by Jaxon Farquhar and six were by Winings. Farquhar also made eight assists, one steal and one block. Smith added four steals.
The Raiders are in a good position to finish third in the district. They have two more games, first against Elysian Fields and then with Waskom. Should they lose against Elysian Fields, they’ll need to defeat Waskom to avoid being tied for third with Waskom. If they win against Elysian Fields, third place will be secured.
In the event that Jefferson loses their final two district games, West Rusk could potentially tie them for second place if they win their final two games.
The Raiders are scheduled to play Elysian Fields at 5:15 p.m. at home on Friday.
Tatum Lady Eagles 56, Arp 34 - District 16-3A: The soaring Lady Eagles tied up their perfect district season with a bow. Aundrea Bradley led in scoring with 20 points and made four rebounds, five assists and five steals. Kamdyn Scott was right behind her with 16 points, four rebounds, two assists and two blocks. Patience Price was their third-highest scorer with nine points while also adding two rebounds, six steals and seven assists.
The Lady Eagles’ Bi-District playoff game will be against New Diana at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at Marshall High School. It will be a playoff rematch for Tatum as they lost in an upset to New Diana in the Bi-District round last year.
Tatum 101, Arp 58 - District 16-3A: The Eagles broke 100 points for the second time in district play this season. The last time was also against Arp. Jordan Chambers led in scoring with 20 points. Other top scorers were Cooper Whiteus (17), Elijah Lloyd (16) and Cayden Tatum (14).
The 11-0 Eagles are visiting their second-place rivals Jefferson for their final district game of the season at 6:30 p.m. on Friday. They will also play a non-conference game at home against Edgewood on Tuesday as a playoff warmup.
Laneville 55, Wells 68 - District 27-1A: The Yellowjackets were neck and neck with Wells for the first half, going 15-15 in the first quarter and 12-12 in the second. Wells jumped ahead in the third, adding 22 points to Laneville’s 10. Laneville added 18 points to Wells’ 19 in the fourth and were just shy of catching up in the end.
Adolfo Martinez led in scoring with 14 points. Other top scorers were Jamorian Williams (12), Deandre Thomas (11) and Matthew Johnson (seven). Both Thomas and Williams made six rebounds and Victor Hernandez got five. Johnson and Thomas made three steals apiece.
The 8-4 Yellowjackets will visit Neches for a 5 p.m. game on Friday. Their final district game will be on Tuesday at Kennard.
Henderson Lady Lions 31, Chapel Hill 57 - District 17-4A: The Tuesday night home game was the last of the season for the Lady Lions. They went 0-12 in district play and 4-24 overall.
Henderson 10, Chapel Hill 72 - District 17-4A: The 0-10 Lions will have their final home game of the season at 7:30 p.m. on Friday against Spring Hill. They will wrap up district play with an away game against Gilmer at 7 p.m. on Monday.