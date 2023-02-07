Both of Tatum’s undefeated varsity teams officially became District 27-3A champions for 22-23 with their victories over West Rusk and Waskom and Laneville secured their playoff spot in area high school basketball highlights on Friday.
Laneville 52, Slocum 34 - District 27-1A: With their eighth district victory the Yellowjackets have secured their spot in the playoffs for the fourth year in a row. They led all four quarters and their top scorers were Adolfo Martinez (16), Matthew Johnson (15) and Jamorian Williams (12). Of their 22 rebounds Williams and Deandre Thomas made five, and Xavier Mallard added four. Martinez also made six steals.
Now 8-3, their last home game will be against Wells at 6 p.m. on Tuesday. They have two more district games after that and their Bi-District playoff game will take place on either Feb. 20 or 21.
Overton 38, Cushing 34 - District 22-2A: The Mustangs claimed their sixth district win in a close game with the Bearkats, catching them after falling behind 14-19 at halftime. The fourth quarter was a tight race where they outscored Cushing 15-13.
Top scorers for Overton were Bryce Still (14), Jayden Edwards (13), Isaiah Hawkins (five) and Joey Zalman (four). They made 24 rebounds, with Edwards and Zalman both making seven and Hawkins adding four.
The 6-4 Mustangs will play their second-to-last district game away against Carlisle at 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday.
Overton Lady Mustangs, Cushing 35 - District 22-2A: In the Lady Mustangs’ narrow loss against the Lady Bearkats, the top scorers were Alex Brown (13), Kayla Nobles (seven), Brylie Smith (six) and Sarah Emery (five). Of their 24 rebounds, Nobles made eight, Smith got six and Brown got four.
The 6-5 Lady Mustangs will visit Carlisle for their final district game of the season at 5 p.m. on Tuesday. They will play in a Bi-District game either on Feb. 13 or 14.
Tatum 65, West Rusk 48 - District 16-3A: Fresh off their thrilling win over second-place Jefferson, the Raiders fell against the first-place, undefeated Eagles on Friday.
For the Eagles, top scorers were JaCorey Bradley (20), Cayden Tatum (14), Luke Sigler (nine), Ashby Anthony (nine) and Cooper Whiteus (nine).
Jimmie Harper led in scoring for West Rusk with 19 points followed by Geremiah Smith (nine) and Carson Martin (nine). Out of their 31 rebounds, Harper made 13, Jaxon Farquhar made six and Ty Harper added four.
The 5-4 Raiders have three district games left. Their next will be at home against Troup at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Tatum 58, Waskom 39 - District 16-3A: The Eagles continued their busy weekend winning their rescheduled game against Waskom on Saturday and officially becoming district champions. After a slow start they took the lead in the second quarter, outscoring Waskom 26-4 and ending the first half ahead 31-11. They never lost the lead even after a tight 14-15 third quarter and wrapped the game up 13-13 in the fourth.
Bradley led the Eagles again in scoring with 23 points, followed by Chambers (10). Sigler, Whiteus and Anthony each added six points.
The 10-0 Eagles will visit Arp for a 7:30 p.m. game on Tuesday. Their last district game will be against Jefferson on Friday. Their Bi-District playoff game will be on either Feb. 20 or 21.
Tatum Lady Eagles 72, West Rusk Lady Raiders 20 - District 16-3A: Their dominant performance in their last home game of the season put the Lady Eagles at 11-0 in district play and officially earned them their fourteenth district championship in seventeen years.
Kamdyn Scott led in scoring with 20 points. Other top scorers for the Lady Eagles were Aundrea Bradley (15), Jade Moore-Simon (11), Rhianna Harris (seven) and Patience Price (six). Top rebounders for the Lady Eagles were Moore-Simon (11), Scott (four) and Harris (four).
The Lady Eagles’ final district game will be at Arp at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
Henderson 38, Center 88 - District 17-4A: The 0-9 Lions will play a home game against Chapel Hill at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Their last home game will be against Spring Hill on Friday.
Henderson Lady Lions 26, Center 49 - District 17-4A: The 0-10 Lady Lions will play their final game of the season at home against Chapel at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
Carlisle 41, New Summerfield 66 - District 22-2A: The Indians are 0-2 against the New Summerfield Hornets this season after their Friday loss. Their district record is 4-5 going into their home game against Overton on Tuesday. It is a game with major playoff implications for both teams.
Carlisle Lady Indians, New Summerfield - District 22-2A: The 1-10 Lady Indians will play their final game at home against Overton starting at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
Mt. Enterprise 45, Douglass 94 - District 22-2A: The Wildcats’ tough loss to first-place Douglass puts them at 0-9 leading into their next game on the road against Alto at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Mt. Enterprise Galcats 11, Douglass 59 - District 22-2A: The Galcats are 6-5 in district play after the loss against the first-place Douglass team. Alto will host them next at 5 p.m. on Tuesday. Their final district game of the season will be on the road against Cushing on Feb. 14.