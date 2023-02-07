Both of Tatum’s undefeated varsity teams officially became District 27-3A champions for 22-23 with their victories over West Rusk and Waskom and Laneville secured their playoff spot in area high school basketball highlights on Friday.

Laneville 52, Slocum 34 - District 27-1A: With their eighth district victory the Yellowjackets have secured their spot in the playoffs for the fourth year in a row. They led all four quarters and their top scorers were Adolfo Martinez (16), Matthew Johnson (15) and Jamorian Williams (12). Of their 22 rebounds Williams and Deandre Thomas made five, and Xavier Mallard added four. Martinez also made six steals. 

Tags

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription