District games for varsity boys teams wrap up
The West Rusk Raiders got a close win for their last district game, Carlisle fell to Alto to land in fifth place and out of the playoffs and Laneville handled Kennard to tie for third in their district in basketball highlights from Tuesday.
West Rusk 46, Waskom 44 - District 16-3A: The Raiders overcame a slow start where they trailed Waskom 21-24 at the half to tie up the game at 35-35 after the third. Jimmie Harper scored 11 points and made five rebounds, four assists and one steal. Montrell Giddings got eight points, one rebound and two steals. Jaxon Farquhar got seven points, nine rebounds, two steals and two assists. Geremiah Smith added seven points, five rebounds, six assists and four steals.
The Raiders will play Daingerfield in the Bi-District contest at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at Winona High School.
Laneville 67, Kennard 34 - District 27-1A: The Yellowjackets took a 20-3 lead after the first quarter and maintained a substantial double-digit lead to the end. Their top scorer was Victor Hernandez with 16 points. He also made six rebounds, three steals and five assists. Jamorian Williams and Adolfo Martinez both added 13 points apiece. Williams made nine rebounds, two steals and two assists. Martinez got five rebounds, three steals and five assists. Matthew Johnson scored 12 points and made three rebounds, three steals and six assists. Deandre Thomas added 10 points along with 11 rebounds, three steals and six assists.
The win tied Laneville for third in the district with Wells.If they defeat them in their Friday evening tiebreaker game at Slocum, their Bi-District opponent next week will be Leggett. If they lose to Wells, they will play against the first-place Brookeland team.
Carlisle 42, Alto 64 - District 22-2A: The Indians ended their season 10-10 overall and 4-8 in district.
Tatum and Overton are awaiting the outcome of Friday tiebreaker games before they’ll know who their Bi-District opponents will be. For Tatum, it will either be New Diana or Sabine. For Overton, it will be McLeod or Union Grove.