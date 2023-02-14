The Overton Lady Mustangs defeated the Galcats in the third-place tiebreaker game on Friday and ultimately fell to McLeod in their Monday night Bi-District game while the Galcats were taken down by Hawkins in weekend basketball highlights.
Overton Lady Mustangs, 38, Mt. Enterprise Galcats 33 - District 22-2A: The closely fought tiebreaker game on Friday saw the Galcats with a slight 23-20 lead at the half. A steady third-quarter performance with a three-pointer after the buzzer by Alex Brown gave Overton its first lead of the night which they would hold on to throughout the fourth.
Kayla Nobles led in scoring for Overton with 13 points followed by Alex Brown (10) and Ne’Kila Weir (10). Of their 16 rebounds Nobles made six while Breeohna Sublett and Weir made three apiece.
The Galcats’ top scorer on Friday was Dede Davis with 15 points followed by Abby Bishop (six), Trinitie Cotton (five) and Ashlyn Little (five).
Lady Mustangs 21, Longhorns 44 - 2A Bi-District: Brylie Smith led in scoring for Overton with seven points followed by Brown and Nobles who added five apiece. They made 14 rebounds as a team with five added by Weir and four from Smith and Nobles.
“We had a very good season for our Lady Mustang basketball team,” said Overton girls’ head coach Les Rhea, noting that their 16-14 season was the varsity program’s first winning season in many years. “We would like to have won our playoff game but we were also excited to be in the playoffs. We were led by some really great seniors Alex Brown, Brylie Smith and Ne’Kila Weir. Their leadership helped us with a great season.”
Eight players will return to the varsity next year.
Galcats 19, Hawkins 63 - 2A Bi-District: The Galcats drew a formidable opponent in the 28-2 Lady Hawks for their Monday night Bi-District playoff game. Davis led them in scoring with 15 points while Cotton added three and Kira Smith added one.
In rebounds Chasity Garcia made nine, Davis made six and Smith made four.
“I thought it was good season overall. I am very appreciative of the kids’ work ethic and how the community supported us,” said head coach Luke Nichols. “Getting to the playoffs was a great step in the process of building the program and I’m happy to have coached the team this year!”
The Galcats ended their season 13-17 overall.
West Rusk Lady Raiders 46, Arp 50 - District 16-3A: It looked like the Lady Raiders were in control at halftime where they were leading 29-21 in their Friday fourth-place tiebreaker game. They stumbled in the third, adding only one point while Arp collected 14 helped along by three-point shots. The Lady Raiders came back to life in the fourth but a few too many missed free throws ensured that Arp stayed ahead.
The Lady Raiders ended their season 16-18 overall.
Overton 37, New Summerfield 36 - District 22-2A: The Mustangs charged past the second-place New Summerfield Hornets for a thrilling razor-thin finish on Friday after trailing them for three quarters.
Bryce Still was Overton’s scoring leader with 15 points followed by Isaiah Hawkins (nine) and Sawyer Rogers (six). Of their 19 rebounds Hawkins made 11 and Jayden Edwards made five. The 8-4 Mustangs finished securely in third place and their Bi-District game will take place either Feb. 20 or 21.
Tatum 50, Jefferson 51 - District 16-3A: The second-place Jefferson Bulldogs ended the Eagles’ perfect district winning streak on Friday. The hard-fought game saw the Eagles trailing until the third where they pulled ahead 39-36. Jefferson persevered, adding 15 points to Tatum’s 11 in the fourth.
The top scorers for the Eagles were JaCorey Bradley (17), Cayden Tatum (eight) and Jordan Chambers (six). The Eagles wrapped up their district championship season 11-1 and will have their Bi-District playoff game on Feb. 20 or 21. Before that, they will play Edgewood in a non-district playoff warmup game on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at home.
West Rusk 63, Elysian Fields 38 - District 16-3A: Geremiah Smith led the Raiders in scoring with 17 points followed by Cole Jackson (14) and Jimmie Harper (12). Of their 38 rebounds Jaxon Farquhar made 10 and Jackson made five.
The Raiders have their final district game at Waskom on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Win or lose, the Raiders’ third-place ranking in the istrict is secure.
Carlisle 26, Douglass 62 - District 22-2A: After their tough loss against the undefeated Douglass Indians, Carlisle can still make the playoffs with a win over Alto in their final district game on Tuesday night. A win would tie them with Alto in fourth place. That game will take place at 6 p.m. at Alto.
Henderson 40, Spring Hill 53 - District 17-4A: The Lions took a 20-10 lead after the first quarter but a second and third quarter Spring Hill comeback thwarted them on Friday night at home.
Henderson 53, Gilmer 79: The Lions played their final district game at Gilmer on Monday night. The loss leaves them 0-12 in district and 6-26 overall for the season.
Laneville 35, Neches 41 - District 27-1A: The Yellowjackets couldn’t overcome the first-place Neches team even with solid 10-point and 11-point runs in the third and fourth quarters. Jamorian Williams led in scoring with 14 points followed by Adolfo Martinez (eight) and Deandre Thomas (five). Of their 17 rebounds Thomas made five and Williams and Matthew Johnson got four apiece. Thomas, Martinez and Victor Hernandez each got three steals and Thomas made five blocks.
Laneville will play Kennard for their final regular district game at Kennard on Tuesday at 5 p.m. If they win they will be tied for third place with Wells and that would prompt a tiebreaker game on Friday at Slocum.