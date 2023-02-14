Dede Davis - Mt. Enterprise Galcats

Dede Davis - Mt. Enterprise Galcats

 Staff Photos/Audrey Blaschke

The Overton Lady Mustangs defeated the Galcats in the third-place tiebreaker game on Friday and ultimately fell to McLeod in their Monday night Bi-District game while the Galcats were taken down by Hawkins in weekend basketball highlights. 

Overton Lady Mustangs, 38, Mt. Enterprise Galcats 33 - District 22-2A: The closely fought tiebreaker game on Friday saw the Galcats with a slight 23-20 lead at the half. A steady third-quarter performance with a three-pointer after the buzzer by Alex Brown gave Overton its first lead of the night which they would hold on to throughout the fourth. 

