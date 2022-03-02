The Azalea Orthopedics All-Star High School Basketball Classic is back!
The games are scheduled for Saturday, April 9, 2022, at the Wagstaff Gymnasium on the Tyler Junior College campus.
Due to the unfortunate events of the COVID-19 pandemic, the All-Star Classic has been suspended for the last two years.
We are thrilled the game is back to provide a platform to honor our distinguished young athletes of East Texas.
Azalea is sponsoring the games for the seventeenth year. The Classic gives high school seniors in the East Texas area the opportunity to showcase their talent for college coaches and hometown fans.
“This event reflects the core of our practice. Competition, athletics, and the opportunity for athletes to perform at an optimal level are some of the better things in life,” says Dr. John Priddy, President of Azalea Orthopedics. He continues, “we are proud to support these senior athletes again this year.”
Area seniors are nominated by their high school coaches and are selected by an All-Star selection panel. The teams are geographically divided. Often, player rivals have an opportunity to team up in this contest. It’s an opportunity for the public to witness top tier talent in an East vs. West showdown.
Doors open at 5:00 p.m. April 9th. The girl’s game time is slated for 5:30 p.m. with the boy’s game to follow at approximately 7:00 p.m. Ticket prices are $6.00 for adults, students are $3.00 or free with a student ID, and free to children 5 and under.
All proceeds from the All-Star game are donated to the Bethesda Clinic.
For more information about the event, find us on our website www.azaleaortho.com, Facebook, or Instagram.