Arp ISD has recently hired five new coaches to enrich Tiger football, track, powerlifting, baseball, volleyball, and basketball. Among these are three former Henderson ISD coaches.
Dakota Alexander will be the head baseball and secondary and running backs coach for the football team. He will also teach mathematics at the high school.
After graduating from Elysian Fields High School in 2008, Alexander attended Sam Houston State University and earned his degree in 2012.
Alexander began his coaching career soon after as an assistant baseball coach and secondary coach for the Huntsville Hornets until 2014. Then, Alexander came to Henderson as an assistant baseball coach and secondary coach. In 2017, Alexander coached for the Joaquin Rams a year before coming back to Henderson. Alexander remained at Henderson until this year.
Wes Schminkey will be the football team’s defensive coordinator, head powerlifting coach, and strength and conditioning coordinator.
Schminkey graduated from Chapel Hill in 1996. He then studied at Tyler Junior College and Steven F. Austin State University and graduated in 2000.
After earning his degree, Schminkey returned to his high school alma mater as an assistant coach for the freshmen until 2002. He then coached as a defensive line coach for the Bullard Bulldogs for two years. In 2008, Schminkey went back to Chapel Hill as the offensive line coach, defensive line coach, and defensive coordinator. He stayed with the Chapel Hill Bulldogs until 2017. Schminkey then moved on to Henderson, where he coached the offensive line and was promoted to the defensive coordinator until 2020.
Matt Langley will be the offensive coordinator for the football team and the head track coach. He will also teach a forensics class at the high school.
As a 1998 graduate from Palestine and a star quarterback for the Wildcats, Langley played one year of college football for Hardin-Simmons University but transferred to Texas A&M and graduated with a degree in Kinesiology.
In his coaching career, Langley has coached under Kilgore College athletics hall of famer Phil Castles at Chapel Hill, Corsicana, and Henderson. At Henderson, Langley worked as an offensive coordinator and assistant head coach from 2014 to 2017.
Henry Brown and Barry Woodruff will also be joining Alexander, Schminkey and Langley at Arp. Brown will coach boys basketball and be an assistant football coach. Woodruff came out of retirement to be the track and assistant volleyball coach.