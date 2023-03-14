West Rusk High School hosted its Raider Relays track and field meet on Thursday and came away with team victories for the varsity girls, varsity boys and JV boys.
Nine teams competed overall, including Rusk County schools Overton, Tatum and Leverett’s Chapel and additionally Arp, Kilgore, Timpson, Troup and Waskom.
Fifteen of West Rusk’s varsity boys and 11 of the varsity girls finished in the top three of their events.
Calvin Mason was first in shot put (12lb) with a distance of 49’ 2. Kason Reed placed second with 45’ 0. Reed also took first in discus (1.6 kg), throwing 129’ 10 for a PR.
Montrell Giddings hit a PR in the high jump for first place (5’ 8) and so did David Molina for the pole vault (10’ 0).
Judson Dotson earned third in the long jump with a distance of 18’ 7, also a PR.
In the women’s field events, Chloe Petty placed first on the high jump (4’ 10). Kara King was third on the pole vault (6’ 6). Alaysia Brown took third in the long jump with a 15’ 5 PR. Kaitlynn Raymond was third in the shot put (4kg) with a distance of 29’ 6, a new PR.
In the boys’ track events, Ty Harper, Geremiah Smith, Will Jackson and Andon Mata claimed first in the 4x100 and 4x200 relays with times of 43.44a and 1:29:88a respectively. Marco Sanchez, Molina, Dotson and Johnny Hernandez were second in the 4x400 relay (3:42.76a).
Mata placed second in the 200m (22.75a). Hernandez placed second in the 400m with a PR of 53.70a.
Brailen Mauldin placed first in both the 110m and 300m hurdles, with PR times of 16.54a and 42.26a respectively.
In the girls’ track events, Keke Murphy, Petty, Isabella Mata and Cici Coleman were first for the 4x100 relay (50.07a).
Natalia Mata, Isabella, Petty and Murphy placed second in the 4x200 relay (1:48.83a).
Sophia Lacy, Emma Vanliew, King and Andrea Martinez placed third in the 4x400 relay (4:30.84a).
Coleman was first in both the 100m (12.67a) and 200m (26.68a), the latter time being a new PR. Brown placed second in the 100m (13.68a). Murphy was third in the 200m (27.43a).
Kaitlyn Wagoner placed second in the 1600m for a new PR of 6:34.28a.
Isabella Mata placed first in the 300m hurdles (52.22a) and Martinez took second in the 100m hurdles (18.06a).
The Tatum varsity girls finished second as a team.
Alyssia Foster threw discus (1kg) 89’ 9 for first place and a PR.
Kerrigan Biggs placed second in the high jump (4’ 10) and third in the triple jump (32’ 3.5).
Akeira Oden placed first in both the 1600m and 3200m races, with times of 6:04.81a and 13:36.26a respectively. Ava quick took third in the 3200m (16:15.54a).
Patience Price won the 800m race (2:29.61a). Aaliyah Portley placed second (1:05.80a) and Mahite Mata placed third (1:06.90a) in the 400m.
Highlights for the Tatum varsity boys wereCole Watson’s second-place finish in the 100m (11.55a) and Nicholas Estrada’s third place in the 200m (22.87a). Estrada, Jacoby Norris, Luke Sigler and Carson Gonzalez placed third in the 4x400 relay (3:51.30a). Cayden Tatum placed second in both the high jump (5’ 8) and long jump (19’ 6).
The Overton varsity boys finished fourth as a team.
Christian Hall placed first in the high jump (5’ 10). Sawyer Rogers placed second in the triple jump (37’ 5.6) and Isaiah Hawkins placed third (37’ 0).
Leverett’s Chapel Highlights:
Nathan Pierson placed second in both the 110m hurdles (16.73a) and 300m hurdles (43.23a).