West Rusk High School hosted its Raider Relays track and field meet on Thursday and came away with team victories for the varsity girls, varsity boys and JV boys. 

Nine teams competed overall, including Rusk County schools Overton, Tatum and Leverett’s Chapel and additionally Arp, Kilgore, Timpson, Troup and Waskom. 

Tags

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription