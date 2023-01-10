The Overton Mustangs and Lady Mustangs, Tatum Eagles, Leverett’s Chapel Lions and Lady Lions all grabbed wins at home for their Friday night district games. For the Leverett’s Chapel teams it was their final home game of the season.
Overton 60, Mt. Enterprise 36: The Mustangs claimed a decisive win over the Wildcats led by Bryce Still’s stalwart performance (22 points, 10 rebounds). Adding to the final tally were Jayden Edwards (14), Sawyer Rogers (11), Joey Zalman (six), Isaiah Hawkins (three), Matthew McPherson (two) and Zack Copeland (two). The Mustangs record sits at 8-8 and 1-2 in district. Next up for the Mustangs is a road game against Cushing at 6 p.m. on Tuesday night.
Mt. Enterprise 37, Douglass 69: The Wildcats followed up their Overton matchup with a loss against Douglass on Monday night. Their record moves to 2-13 and 0-4 in district. They have another away game against Alto at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
Overton Lady Mustangs 52, Mt. Enterprise Galcats 46: The Lady Mustangs matchup with the Galcats was a hard-fought one as they came from behind after the first quarter and held on to a small lead for the final three to nab the victory. Points came from Sarah Emery (14), Alex Brown (12), Brylie Smith (six), Ne’Kila Weir (four) and Avery Smith (three). Their record moves to 11-9 and 3-1 in district. The Lady Mustangs will face Cushing next on the road at 5 p.m. on Tuesday night.
Mt. Enterprise Galcats 30, Douglass 67: After stumbling in their road game against Douglass on Monday night, the Galcats’ record is 6-9 overall and 3-2 in district. They will join the Mt. Enterprise boys team for away games at Alto starting at 6 p.m. on Friday.
Leverett’s Chapel 39, Tyler Classical Academy (TCA) 30: The Lions close win over TCA makes their overall record 2-5. Their next matchup is with Union Hill at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Their final scheduled game of the season will be at Full Armor Christian Academy on Jan. 24.
Leverett’s Chapel Lady Lions 30, TCA 5: Scorers for the Lady Lions were Jayden Pierson (12 points), Alyvia Page (six), Jasmin Chavez (four), Jalynn Peery (three), EmmaLeigh Stroman (three) and Isaira Avalos (two). They will next take on Union Hill starting at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Tatum 75, Waskom 33: The Eagles continue to be undefeated in district after dominating their Thursday afternoon away game against Waskom. Their record is 11-11 and 3-0 going into their next game against West Rusk at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Henderson 33, Carthage 58: The Lions’ loss on Friday night has them 6-16 overall and 0-2 in district. Their next opponent will be Center in a home game at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Henderson Lady Lions 24, Carthage 49: The Lady Lions also struggled on Friday night. The loss puts them 4-15 overall and 0-4 in district. They will play Center at 6 p.m. at home on Tuesday.
West Rusk 40, Jefferson 55: The Raiders took a razor-thin lead after the first half (27-26) but stumbled in the third, adding only four points against Jefferson’s 18 and couldn’t catch up despite a stronger fourth quarter performance. Jaxon Farquhar led the team in points scored (11) followed by Cole Jackson (nine), Geremiah Smith (six), Montrell Giddings (four), Ty Harper (three) and Noah Murphy (three). The Raiders head into their Tuesday night home game against Tatum 9-6 overall and 1-1 in district.
West Rusk Lady Raiders 37, Jefferson 40: The Lady Raiders were tied with Jefferson at the half (21-21) but had to play catchup at the end after a weak third quarter. They got close, outscoring Jefferson in the fourth, but just fell short of what they needed. Scorers for the Lady Raiders were Keke Murphy (11), Kimora Pryor (10), Piper Morton (eight), Faith Cochran (four) and Gabby Coleman (four). As of that Friday game the Lady Raiders are 12-13 and 1-3 in district. They face the Tatum Lady Eagles at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at home.