The Overton Mustangs and Lady Mustangs, Tatum Eagles, Leverett’s Chapel Lions and Lady Lions all grabbed wins at home for their Friday night district games. For the Leverett’s Chapel teams it was their final home game of the season.

Overton 60, Mt. Enterprise 36: The Mustangs claimed a decisive win over the Wildcats led by Bryce Still’s stalwart performance (22 points, 10 rebounds). Adding to the final tally were Jayden Edwards (14), Sawyer Rogers (11), Joey Zalman (six), Isaiah Hawkins (three), Matthew McPherson (two) and Zack Copeland (two). The Mustangs record sits at 8-8 and 1-2 in district. Next up for the Mustangs is a road game against Cushing at 6 p.m. on Tuesday night. 

Tags

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription