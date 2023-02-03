The West Rusk Raiders persevered in a thrilling overtime victory over Jefferson and the Overton Mustangs, Tatum Lady Eagles and Mt. Enterprise Galcats collected wins in this week’s high school basketball highlights.
West Rusk 81, Jefferson 77: Raiders’ head coach Brian Keith said it felt like they won the game three times and gave it away just as many in their suspenseful Thursday night game against Jefferson which went into double overtime. The second-place Jefferson Bulldogs nipped at their heels throughout, taking a small lead over West Rusk at halftime, losing the lead by five points in the third quarter and then making a 3-pointer right before the buzzer to tie the game 63-63.
In the first round of overtime it looked like the Raiders would wrap it up only for Jefferson to catch them at the literal last second again with a layup. In the second round of overtime the Raiders missed shots and fell behind. Then Jefferson fouls gave Ty Harper four free throw attempts which he made, putting the Raiders at 78-76. Carson Martin added a free throw and a late layup for their final tally of 81 points.
Geremiah Smith was a force on the court from beginning to end, making 73 percent of his shots and scoring 30 points. Other top scorers were Jimmie Harper (17) and Cole Jackson (six). Out of their 39 rebounds Jackson made 10 and Harper made eight.
The 5-3 Raiders are still fighting for a playoff spot that is within reach but not secure yet. The next of their final four district games will be on the road against the first-place Tatum Eagles at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
West Rusk Lady Raiders 37, Jefferson 41: It was a strong start for the Lady Raiders where they held their own in the first quarter (13-12) against the second-place Jefferson team. Their scoring turned sluggish in the second (3-12) and an offensive push in the third (8-3) and fourth (13-14) was almost but not quite enough to catch the Lady Bulldogs.
The Lady Raiders’ district record is 4-6 going into their road game against Tatum at 6:15 p.m. on Friday.
Tatum Lady Eagles 53, Waskom 41: The Lady Eagles kept up their winning streak with their second win over Waskom this season. Their district record is 10-0 heading into their home game against West Rusk at 6:15 p.m. on Friday. It will be their second-to-last district game before they take on the playoffs in the Bi-District round which runs from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14.
The Tatum Eagles’ game against Waskom originally scheduled for Tuesday will be played instead at 5 p.m. on Saturday. The game was postponed after a fight briefly broke out on the court during the pre-game warmup and the rescheduled game at Waskom will not allow fans for security reasons.
On Friday night, the Eagles will still play their scheduled game against West Rusk at 7:30 p.m. at home.
Overton 54, Mt. Enterprise 38: The Mustangs looked very consistent against the Wildcats, adding 14 points each in the first and second and 13 points each in the third and fourth. Their strong 14-2 opening helped them maintain a steady double-digit lead throughout.
Leading Overton in scoring was Bryce Still (18), Jayden Edwards (15), Sawyer Rogers (seven) and Joey Zalman (six). They had 30 rebounds with Still and Edwards making seven each.
The win improves Overton’s district record to 5-4 and puts them in third place currently in district rankings. Their home game against Cushing will be at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
Mt. Enterprise’s district record is 0-8 as of Tuesday and they will visit Douglass for a 7 p.m. game on Friday.
Mt. Enterprise Galcats 44, Overton Lady Mustangs 28: After a slow first quarter where the teams were tied 6-6, the Galcats overpowered the Lady Mustangs in the second and fourth, only allowing seven points as they added 24. They fended off Overton’s comeback in the fourth, nearly matching them for points (14-15).
Top scorers for the Galcats were Dede Davis (19), Kira Smith (eight), Abigail Bishop (seven) and Trinitie Cotton (five). Out of their 34 rebounds, Chasity Garcia had the most with 11 followed by Davis with eight. Garcia and Davis also made three steals each.
For the Lady Mustangs, the top scorers were Kayla Nobles (13), Sarah Emery (seven) and Alex Brown (six). They made 14 rebounds led by Nobles (seven) and Avery Smith (five).
Both the Galcats’ and Lady Mustangs’ district records are 6-4 as of Tuesday. Douglass will host the Galcats at 5 p.m. on Friday and the Lady Mustangs will play Cushing at 5 p.m. on Friday at home.
Laneville 47, Martinsville 79: The Yellowjackets are 0-2 against the first-place Pirates after Tuesday’s loss. Adolfo Martinez led in scoring with 21 points followed by Jamorian Williams (10) and Matthew Johnson (eight). Out of their 24 rebounds, Williams led with nine. Johnson made five and Lamarion Rodriguez made four.
The Yellowjackets’ district record is 7-3 and they will visit Slocum for a 6 p.m. game on Friday.
Henderson 29, Carthage 53: After losing to Carthage, the Lions are 0-8 in district and will travel to Center for a 6 p.m. game on Friday.
Henderson Lady Lions 36, Carthage 63: The 0-10 Lady Lions will play Center on the road at 6 p.m. on Friday. They will celebrate their Senior Night with their last game of the season on Tuesday against Chapel Hill.