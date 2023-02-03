The West Rusk Raiders persevered in a thrilling overtime victory over Jefferson and the Overton Mustangs, Tatum Lady Eagles and Mt. Enterprise Galcats collected wins in this week’s high school basketball highlights.

West Rusk 81, Jefferson 77: Raiders’ head coach Brian Keith said it felt like they won the game three times and gave it away just as many in their suspenseful Thursday night game against Jefferson which went into double overtime. The second-place Jefferson Bulldogs nipped at their heels throughout, taking a small lead over West Rusk at halftime, losing the lead by five points in the third quarter and then making a 3-pointer right before the buzzer to tie the game 63-63. 

Tags

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription