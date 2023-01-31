The Tatum Eagles and Lady Eagles’ dominance on the court continued with lopsided wins over Elysian Fields and West Rusk and Overton’s varsity teams also came away with big wins in area basketball action on Friday night. The Laneville Yellowjackets notched another win in a rematch with Apple Springs. Taking losses the same night were all of Henderson, Carlisle and Mt. Enterprise’s varsity teams.
Tatum 78, Elysian Fields 46: Jordan Chambers, JaCorey Bradley, Luke Sigler and Elijah Lloyd led the Eagles in scoring in their latest dominant win at home on Friday. They led 36-23 at halftime and overpowered Elysian Fields 29-10 in the third quarter before winding down with an even 13-13 performance in the fourth. Chambers added 17 points, Sigler and Bradley added 12 each and Lloyd had 10.
The Eagles’ district record is 8-0 as of Friday. Their next game will be on the road against Waskom at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Tatum Lady Eagles 70, Elysian Fields 18: The Lady Eagles’ soaring win makes their district record 9-0. They have three more district games left, starting with a 6 p.m. road game against Waskom on Tuesday. Their matchup against West Rusk on Friday will be their last home game of the season.
Overton 55, Alto 47: After falling behind 20-25 by halftime, the Mustangs battled back to notch their fourth district win of the season. They outdid the Yellowjackets 19-12 in the third and held them off 16-10 in the fourth.
Top scorers Bryce Still and Jayden Edwards added 14 points each, followed up by Joey Zalman and Sawyer Rogers with 10 points each. They had 36 rebounds as a team led by Zack Copeland (seven), Rogers (six) and Edwards (six).
The Mustangs’ district record moves to 4-4 heading into their home game against Mt. Enterprise at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Overton Lady Mustangs 42, Alto 32: With their win on Friday, the Lady Mustangs clinched a playoff spot. It was a close game throughout but they led from the start, ending the half at 19-15 and fending off an Alto comeback attempt in the third.
Kayla Nobles and Sarah Emery led in scoring with 10 points each. Close behind them were Alex Brown with nine points and Brylie Smith with six. Out of their 20 rebounds as a team Nobles had the most with 10, followed by Smith with five.
The Lady Mustangs’ district record moves to 6-3 and they sit in third place behind Cushing and Douglass. Their Tuesday night home game against Mt. Enterprise will start at 4 p.m.
West Rusk 88, Arp 64: Their two high-scoring first quarters put the Raiders in a very comfortable 47-25 lead by halftime. The Tigers outscored them slightly in the third but not enough to make up that significant gap. The Raiders wrapped it up with 23 more points in the fourth.
Jimmie Harper outdid his last game where he’d scored 30 points, this time adding an impressive 35 points. He also added 11 rebounds, the second most behind Jaxon Farquhar (13). Other top scorers for the Raiders were Farquhar (20), Cole Jackson (11), Geremiah Smith (eight) and Tate Winings (seven).
The Raiders are 4-3 in district going into their home game against Jefferson. Originally scheduled for Tuesday, that game has been moved to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.
West Rusk Lady Raiders 45, Arp 32: The Lady Raiders came back from their week off with a solid win led in scoring by Keke Murphy (13), Piper Morton (11), Faith Cochran (nine) and Raven Pryor (eight). Murphy also led the team in rebounds with 14, followed by Morton with 10.
The Lady Raiders’ district record improves to 4-5 going into their 6:30 p.m. home game against Jefferson on Thursday.
Laneville 64, Apple Springs 46: The Yellowjackets had consistent scoring throughout the game led by Jamorian Williams (17), Adolfo Martinez (15), Deandre Thomas (14) and Matthew Johnson (13). They had a lead of 33-14 at halftime and had their best defensive performance in the third quarter, giving away only seven points as they scored 18. They had 23 rebounds as a team, with the most added by Williams (10 and Thomas (six).
The Yellowjackets’ next game will be a rematch against the second-place Martinsville Pirates at 6 p.m. at home on Tuesday.
Carlisle 55, Cushing 62: The Indians’ close loss at home moves their district record to 4-4. David DeLeon led in scoring with 22 points, followed by Fernando Espinoza (16), Cullen Thomas (seven) and Erik Garza (seven). They made 23 rebounds overall with the most by Thomas (nine) and DeLeon (six).
The Indians are off Tuesday night and will next travel to New Summerfield for a 7 p.m. game on Friday.
Carlisle Lady Indians 28, Cushing 37: The Lady Indians’ loss against second-place Cushing moves their district to 1-9. They will play New Summerfield on the road at 5 p.m. on Friday.
Henderson 22, Kilgore 50: The Lions loss on the road against the Bulldogs makes their record 0-7 heading into their home game against Carthage at 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday.
Henderson Lady Lions 30, Kilgore 34: The Lady Lions had a chance to notch their first district win but came up just short at the end of their Friday game against the Lady Bulldogs. They were behind 16-25 after the third quarter and outscored the Lady Bulldogs 14-9 in the fourth, coming within two points of tying up the game in the final minutes but losing their chance with some missed free throws and layups.
The Lady Lions top scorers were Anya Jackson (18), Kyla Tyeskey (four), Kara Washington (three) and Maleya Washington (three). Jackson and Tyeskey added the most rebounds with six and five and Marvalous Jacobs made five steals.
Now 0-9 in district play, the Lady Lions will play Carthage at 5 p.m. at home on Tuesday.
Mt. Enterprise 36, New Summerfield 49: The Wildcats’ loss to second-place New Summerfield makes their district record 0-7. They will travel to Overton for a 5:30 p.m. game on Tuesday night.
Mt. Enterprise Galcats 27, New Summerfield 37: With the loss, the Galcats’ district record moves to 5-4. They will travel to Overton for a 4 p.m. game on Tuesday.