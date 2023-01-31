The Tatum Eagles and Lady Eagles’ dominance on the court continued with lopsided wins over Elysian Fields and West Rusk and Overton’s varsity teams also came away with big wins in area basketball action on Friday night. The Laneville Yellowjackets notched another win in a rematch with Apple Springs. Taking losses the same night were all of Henderson, Carlisle and Mt. Enterprise’s varsity teams.

Tatum 78, Elysian Fields 46: Jordan Chambers, JaCorey Bradley, Luke Sigler and Elijah Lloyd led the Eagles in scoring in their latest dominant win at home on Friday. They led 36-23 at halftime and overpowered Elysian Fields 29-10 in the third quarter before winding down with an even 13-13 performance in the fourth. Chambers added 17 points, Sigler and Bradley added 12 each and Lloyd had 10. 

