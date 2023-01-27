Double-digit wins for Tatum, Carlisle, Laneville, Mt. Enterprise Galcats
The Tatum Eagles and Lady Eagles swept their varsity opponents again and the Carlisle Indians, Laneville Yellowjackets and Mt. Enterprise Galcats achieved double-digit victories in area basketball action on Tuesday night.
Tatum 65, Troup 46: The Eagles took flight early in their road game against the Tigers, with three 3-point field goals by EJ Loyd and JaCorey Bradley helping them towards a 13-point lead before the Tigers even got on the scoreboard.
Tatum remained ahead throughout the game, their halftime lead of 34-16 giving them a comfortable cushion as Troup’s offense staged a comeback attempt.
The Eagles scorers of the night were Jordan Chambers (16), Bradley (12), Cooper Whiteus (11), Loyd (nine), Luke Sigler (eight), Ashby Anthony (five) and Caleb Smith (four).
The Eagles’ district record improves to 7-0 as of Tuesday. Their next opponent will be Elysian Fields at 7:30 p.m. Friday at home.
Tatum Lady Eagles 31, Troup 13: It was a lower-scoring game than the Lady Eagles’ usual fare, but still a dominant one. Tatum went 9-4 in quarter one, 4-1 in quarter two, 3-0 in the third and finally 15-8 to wrap up it up.
The Lady Eagles are 8-0 as of Tuesday and their home game against Elysian Fields starts at 6:15 p.m. on Friday.
Laneville 74, Centerville 47: The Yellowjackets were in fine form as they took a commanding 23-5 lead after the first and remained in control, steadily outscoring Centerville in the second, third and fourth. Adolfo Martinez had another high-scoring game, adding 25 points. He made four out of five 3-point field goal attempts. Including Martinez, four of the Yellowjackets made over 60% of their field goal attempts for the night.
Other top scorers for Laneville were Jamorian Williams (16), Matthew Johnson (11) and Deandre Thomas (10). As a team they got 31 rebounds—the most added by Williams (10) and Johnson (eight).
With the win their district record moves to 6-2. They travel to Apple Springs to play at 6 p.m. on Friday.
Carlisle 56, Mt. Enterprise 35: Fernando Espinoza had an exemplary night, scoring 26 points toward the Indians’ victory and making six rebounds. Other top scorers for Carlisle were David DeLeon (eight), Cullen Thomas (eight) and Chase Roland (six). Thomas was the top rebounder of the night for Carlisle with 12.
The Indians’ district record is 4-3 heading into their away game against New Summerfield at 7:15 p.m. on Friday.
Mt. Enterprise Galcats 45, Carlisle Lady Indians 24: In the second and final of their district matchups against each other this season, the Galcats took down the Lady Indians again.
The Galcats’ district record improves to 5-3 and their next opponent will be New Summerfield at 6 p.m. on the road.
The Lady Indians’ district record moves to 1-8 heading into their home game against Cushing at 5 p.m. on Friday.
Overton 26, Douglass 53: The Mustangs couldn’t overcome the first-place, undefeated Douglass Indians in their second and final district game against them of the season. Top scorers for Overton were Bryce Still (12), Sawyer Rogers (four) and Matthew McPherson (four). The team made 24 rebounds with the most added by McPherson (six) and Still (five).
The Mustangs’ district record is 3-4 heading into their home game against Alto on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Overton Lady Mustangs 21, Douglass 59: Alex Brown and Kayla Nobles tied as the top scorers for Overton in their tough loss against the undefeated Lady Indians. They added eight points each while Sarah Emery added three and Brylie Smith had two.
The Lady Mustangs’ record is 5-3 going into their Friday matchup against Alto at 6 p.m.