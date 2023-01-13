Laneville Yellowjackets, Overton Mustangs grab victories
The Overton Mustangs overcame the Cushing Bearkats on the road in a thriller and the Laneville Yellowjackets handled the Slocum Mustangs in Rusk County area basketball highlights for Tuesday, Jan. 10.
Overton 43, Cushing 41: The Mustangs trailed Cushing most of the game, entering the fourth quarter just behind at 30-31. Jayden Edwards helped secure the close win in the end with his 17 points and seven rebounds. Also adding to the final tally were Bryce Still (11), Isaiah Hawkins (eight), Joey Zalman (five) and Zack Copeland (two). The victory makes the Mustangs 2-2 in district heading into their Friday night home game against Carlisle.
Laneville 80, Slocum 54: The Yellowjackets bounced back from a tough loss against district-leading Martinsville last week to trounce Slocum at home. The whole team got minutes in for the high-scoring game, with Adolfo Martinez (26), Deandre Thomas (19) and Jamorian Williams (14) leading the charge. Also scoring for the Yellowjackets were Matthew Johnson (eight), Lamarion Rodriguez (eight), Joseph Clark (three) and Chris Gonzales (two). Laneville is 3-1 in district going into their 6 p.m. Friday matchup against Wells on the road.
Overton Lady Mustangs 28, Cushing 44: The Lady Mustangs stumbled in their own Cushing matchup. After taking a small lead in the first quarter, the Lady Bearkats tied it up at the end of the half (18-18). The Lady Mustangs got overwhelmed in the third quarter, scoring only three points to Cushing’s 19, and couldn’t start a rally to turn the game around in the 7-7 fourth. Alex Brown and Brylie Smith were the top scorers, added seven points each. Other contributors were Kayla Nobles (six), Sarah Emery (five) and Bree’ona Sublett (three). The 3-2 Lady Mustangs’ follow-up game against Carlisle begins at 5 p.m. at home on Friday.
Carlisle 35, New Summerfield 40: After their narrow Tuesday loss at home, the Carlisle Indians are 2-1 going into their 6:30 p.m. Friday game against Overton.
Carlisle Lady Indians 25, New Summerfield 34: The Lady Indians are 1-4 in district heading into their 5 p.m. Friday away game against Overton.
Henderson 47, Center 82: The Lions got routed at home by the Center team despite strong comeback attempts in the second and fourth quarters. They are 0-3 in district leading into a 7:30 p.m. Friday game away against Chapel Hill.
Henderson Lady Lions 41, Center 44: The Lady Lions came up just short of grabbing a district win and their record is now 0-5 before their 6:15 p.m. Chapel Hill game on Friday.
Tatum 67, West Rusk 55: The Eagles’ district winning streak couldn’t be broken on Tuesday night, even with the Raiders managing to outscore them in the second and third quarters. The Eagles gave themselves a strong enough lead after their 25-10 first quarter that the Raiders trailed them throughout, and they wrapped things up scoring 20 to the Raiders’ 13 in the final quarter. Tatum is 4-0 in district and they will next play Arp at home at 7:30 p.m. on Friday. West Rusk moves to 1-2 in district and will take on Troup on the road at 7:45 p.m. on Friday.
Tatum Lady Eagles 44, West Rusk Lady Raiders 26: Also remaining undefeated in district after Tuesday were the Lady Eagles, who claimed a dominant (19-6) first quarter against the Lady Raiders which helped carry them to victory even as their scoring slowed down in the two middle quarters. The Lady Eagles are 5-0 as of that win and will take on Arp at 6:15 p.m. on Friday at home. The Lady Raiders move to 1-4 and will play an away game against Troup at 6:15 p.m. on Friday.
Leverett’s Chapel 23, Union Hill 53: Tuesday’s road loss against Union Hill was the last game of the Lions’ season. Their scheduled Jan. 24 away game at Full Armor Christian Academy has been canceled.
Leverett’s Chapel Lady Lions 12, Union Hill 53: The Lady Lions’ two scorers for their challenging Union Hill game were Jayden Pierson (10 points) and Alyvia Page (two). For their final two games of their season, they will travel to play Tyler Classical Academy at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, followed by a matchup with Carlisle’s JV Lady Indians.