Laneville Yellowjackets, Overton Mustangs grab victories

The Overton Mustangs overcame the Cushing Bearkats on the road in a thriller and the Laneville Yellowjackets handled the Slocum Mustangs in Rusk County area basketball highlights for Tuesday, Jan. 10. 

Tags

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription