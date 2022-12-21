The Carlisle Indians and Lady Indians each picked up wins against Leverett’s Chapel on Tuesday at home with the boys taking it 67-18 and the girls 42-6. The non-district wins move the Indians’ record to 5-2 and 5-11 for the Lady Indians.

The boys’ performance was a solid improvement on their 55-40 loss against Harmony on Monday afternoon where they played strong defense but struggled to put the ball in the basket. Head coach Jerod Roland praised their effort on Monday, saying the team is still getting into basketball shape after finishing a long football season. 

