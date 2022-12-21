The Carlisle Indians and Lady Indians each picked up wins against Leverett’s Chapel on Tuesday at home with the boys taking it 67-18 and the girls 42-6. The non-district wins move the Indians’ record to 5-2 and 5-11 for the Lady Indians.
The boys’ performance was a solid improvement on their 55-40 loss against Harmony on Monday afternoon where they played strong defense but struggled to put the ball in the basket. Head coach Jerod Roland praised their effort on Monday, saying the team is still getting into basketball shape after finishing a long football season.
Top for the Carlisle boys on Tuesday were Fernando Espinoza (14), Roberto Camacho (11), Cullen Thomas (10) and Chase Roland (nine). Clayton Hart, David DeLeon and Erik Garza each added eight.
Leverett’s Chapel’s top scorer was Dylan Harris (10) and Nathan Pierson, Wyatt Ford, Carson Ford and Jaggar Ward each added two.
After the holiday break the Indians will play their first district game against Mt. Enterprise beginning at 4 p.m. on Friday alongside the Lady Indians again. It will be the Lady Indians’ third district game. The ladies are currently 1-1 in district play after a 49-42 win against Alto on Friday night.
The Leverett’s Chapel Lions and Lady Lions will next play Tyler Classic Academy on Jan. 6 at home beginning at 5:30 p.m.
On Friday night, the Mt. Enterprise Galcats won 55-46 against Cushing for their first district game, the Henderson Lady Lions lost 34-66 to Gilmer for their second district game and the Overton Lady Mustangs won a non-district game against Latexo 32-29. The Henderson Lions took two losses, 26-42 against Lindale on Friday and 29-44 against West Rusk on Monday. The Mt. Enterprise Wildcats lost to Chireno 45-59 on Friday and their scheduled Monday night game against Laneville was canceled.
The Overton Mustangs lost their early Tuesday afternoon game at New Diana 27-40 and will take on Douglass for their first district game at 7:30 p.m. on Friday night.
The 6-9 Tatum Eagles play their first district game and the 6-6 and 1-0 Lady Eagles will play their second district game against Troup at home on Tuesday night and results will be in after our deadline.