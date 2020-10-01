The Mount Enterprise Wildcats dropped to 0-4 Friday night with a 28-6 loss to the All Saints Trojans. The Wildcats played well and fought hard the whole game. Defensive stand outs included Zach Johnson who finished the game with 11 total tackles, with two tackles for loss. Nick Page also had six tackles adn Joshua Dennis-Bishop finished the game with four tackles two for a loss.
Offensive standouts were Landon Andros who again carried the load for the Wildcats with 21 carries for 67 yards.
Other offensive standouts were first time quarterback Blake Lewis with 17 carries for 71 yards. Lewis also went 1 for 6 passing for four yards. Back-up Quarterback Nick Page went 3 for 8 passing with 38 yards. Nick Page also caught a pass for 4 yards. Cade Williamson caught two passes for 20 yards and had one rush for 31 yards. Andrik Rubio also had one reception for 10 yards and finished the night with four tackles and two pass break-ups.