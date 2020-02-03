Class 2A
In Class 2A-Division I football, Price Carlisle is getting away from the likes of Alto, keeping Big Sandy and Union Grove and picking up Beckville, Frankston and Linden-Kildare.
Carlisle finished second in District 10 to Alto with an 8-4 mark over all and 4-1 in district play.
Big Sandy and Union Grove finished fourth and fifth, respectively.
Linden-Kildare (4-7, 2-4) and Beckville (2-8, 1-5) finished seventh and eighth, respectively in an eight-team district.
Frankston (4-5, 3-4) finished fifth in an eight-team district.
In Division 2A-DII football, Mt. Enterprise and Overton move to Region 3, District 11 with Colmesneil, Cushing, Lovelady, Teneha and West Sabine.
The pair moves from Region 2, District 10 leaving Detroit, Bowie, Clarksville and Maud behind.
Mt. Enterprise won that district with a 4-1 record and finished the season 10-2, before leaving at the third round of the playoffs.
Overton had a disappointing winless season. A new set of opponents maybe just the thing for the Mustangs.
Volleyball and basketball will not mirror themselves in this part of the state.
Overton and Carlisle will be in Region 3, District 19 for volleyball with the likes of Big Sandy, Union Grove, Hawkins Union Hill and Leveretts Chapel.
Mt. Enterprise does not play volleyball.
In basketball, Overton and Carlisle have the same district minus Leveretts Chapel, who does not play basketball.
Mt. Enterprise will be with the likes of Alto, Cushing, Douglass, Garrison, New Summerfield and Woden.
In the overall scheme of the numbers, Class 4A is from 515 students to 1,229 with 206 schools in the class. Lindale and Kaufman dropped from 5A to 4A for this two-year period.
Stepping up from 3A to 4A this year were Jarrell, Manor New Tech, Orangefield and Van Alstyne.
Class 3A is from 230 students to 514 students with 235 schools in the class. Some of the schools that dropped from 4A to 3A were Cleveland, Fairfield, Lamesa, llano and Orange Grove.
Stepping up from 2A to 3A were Vista North, Valley View and Wallis Brazos
Class 2A is from 105 students to 229 students with 201 schools in the class. Dropping down from 3A to 2A were teams like Alba-Golden, Anson, Cisco, Coleman, Frankston, Hamilton, Rio Vista, Schulenburg and Tolar.
Stepping up from 1A to 2A were teams like Hamlin, La Poyner, Lipan, Morton, New Home, Ranger, Ropesvills, Shamrock and Spurger.
