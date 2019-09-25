Winless teams are particularly dangerous the deeper the team goes into the schedule. Coaches never know when a team like that is going to have a breakout game, especially against their team.
While Henderson coach Phil Castles is more than aware of that fact, he simply doesn’t give it a second thought.
go back to the same things we’ve been talking about,” he said. “We are not necessarily competing against a team. We are always competing against ourselves and eliminating mistakes.”
The Rusk Eagles are 0-4 for the 2019 season, having lost to Fairfield (47-34), Athens (28-16), Palestine (32-14) and Longview Spring Hill (34-6).
The difficult aspect about writing a preview is lack of information about the opponents.
In this case, it’s not a lack of information, the information is non-existent.
Rusk is in the middle of a drought season and no one but the coaches knows what’s going on, and they are not saying anything.
Last week’s offense
Henderson used no less than 11 different ball carriers.
Quarterback Caleb Medford has always been a dual-threat. He gained 82 yards on eight carries for a 10.25-yard per carry average.
He was in good company with Kevin Fields, who also had eight touches for 89 yards and a 10.88-yard per carry average.
Collin Everitt, the backup quarterback, had 43 yards on just three carries for a 14.33-yard per carry average.
I’m sure you see where this is leading. At lead three runners in the backfield at any given time are capable of gaining a first down every time they touch the ball.
Linebacker, Brady Odom also had a 12-yard carry, which just befuddles defenses because they are not expecting him to touch the ball much.
Medford, as the quarterback, was 8-for-13-1 passing for 104 yards to six different receivers.
This is the last non-conference game for the Lions. They do not have a game on Oct. 4. They begin district play against Palestine on the road on Oct. 11.
Thank you for Reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.