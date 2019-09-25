PINEVILLE, LA - Sophomore forward Valerie Rodriguez, of Henderson, was named American Southwest Conference Co-Offensive Player of the Week recently for her three-goal effort for Louisiana College last week in women’s soccer.
With three goals from Rodriguez and two from Molly Edelman, the Lady Cats of Louisiana College picked up their first win of the season 8-1 over Jarvis Christian at Wildcat Field. Rodriguez’s three goals give her the only hat trick for LC dating back to 2007.
Louisiana College (1-3-1) next played at Hendrix College last weekend in Conway, Arkansas.
The Lady Cats had 14 shots on goal in the match, scoring eight goals. On the flip side, the LC defense allowed only two shots on goal, giving up just the one score to the Bulldogs (1-4).
“It was a must-win game and we did what we had to do to get it,” said Head Soccer Coach Sam Etherington. “Hopefully this will give them a little confidence going forward.”
The eight goals were the most in a game for Louisianna College since a 7-0 win over LeTourneau in 2013.
LC’s other 3 goals came from Felicity Hertzog, Aubrey Joslin and Caitlyn Scheibal.
The Bulldogs’ lone goal came from Devin Collins.
