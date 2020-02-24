TATUM - Tuesday Night the Varsity Boys Basketball Team will be the visitors at Longview Lobo Coliseum vs. Sabine. The lone game on the schedule starts at 7 p.m.
The seeding game, Friday night, between Jefferson and Tatum also served as a tune-up for the playoffs then consider both teams ready for what comes next.
In a physical and athletic showdown between the two top teams out of District 15-3A, Jefferson used a big second quarter and had an answer for the rest of the way in a 74-64 win over Tatum at Bobcat Coliseum.
Decartiyay Allison had a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds. He was matched in points by Kedric Malone and Dalone Fuller with 11 points each.
Jayden Boyd and Ty Bridges followed with 10 for the Eagles, who head into their 20th-straight postseason. Bridges led with three steals for the Eagles.
Thank you for Reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.