Since the first of the year there has been a shortage of workers in Texas. For the past few months I have traveled across East Texas and the Gulf Coast and saw signs everywhere at all types of businesses posting signage that said now hiring, hiring for all positions, sign-on bonuses, and the list goes on. These businesses were desperate for workers but have not been able to find any.
Most businesses were devastated from the results of COVID, some even had to close down temporarily. If that wasn’t enough the federal government began giving out extra money to the unemployed, which complicated matters since employers could not find employees to fill vacancies when they reopened.
I know this first hand. I have been trying to find employees since last fall for open positions only to have no one apply. This has caused me to spread the workload among my existing employees, including myself as well as make changes to our business model.
Why is there a shortage of employees? Because for months most people could make more money unemployed than they could by working for an employer with the extra unemployment benefits they have been receiving. So, why work when you can have an extended vacation with pay?
There are millions of people without jobs yet real estate sales are soaring through the roof, to the extent that there is a shortage of housing. I have never seen so many temporary license plates on cars and trucks everywhere I go. This means people are buying them. I’m thinking to myself, how do they do it? I can’t do it and I work every day, even when I had COVID.
Well fellow employers I have some good news the free ride is ending in a couple of weeks and there should be lots of people looking for jobs.
Potential employees this is your two-week notice, the party is over and it’s time for you to go back to work. Now you will know what it’s like to pay double for groceries, gas and other necessities as the rest of us on a limited income with no additional assistance.
Last month Governor Gregg Abbott announced that Texas along with 25 other states was opting out of the Federal Pandemic-Related Unemployment Benefits plan. This will take effect Saturday June 26 and includes the $300 weekly unemployment supplement from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation.
I admit there were some that really needed this money but others took advantage of the system when they could have found a job. I’m afraid that now that they have to go back to work they may not find a job and if they do it may be a lot less than what they were making when previously unemployed. I sure hope they were not one of those that bought a house or a vehicle.
I hope those that were receiving this government assistance prepared for the day when it ended if they can’t find a job. I’m sure when the flow of free money runs out there will be an abundance of people looking for jobs. But will there be enough jobs to go around?
Within the next few months there could be a large number of foreclosures, repossessions and bankruptcies only time will tell. Food pantries and those offering utility assistance get ready many are probably going to need help.
Employees and employers get ready. This is your two-week notice!
Dan Moore is editor and publisher of The Henderson News. His e-mail address is <publisher@thehendersonnews.com>. ©2021, Henderson Newspapers Inc.