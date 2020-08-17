Y’all...the new term we have for disgruntled, give me my money back, bad attitude, I have it to have it my way people is KAREN. And I’ve seen so many of them in the last few weeks. These so-called “Karens” have made me stop to think about how we treat others, especially with what is going on in the world and locally today.
These people didn’t have their behinds handed to them by their parents. No respect for others. No kindness for others. Just downright uglier than Satan attitudes.
We all have free will, it’s true but how are you using yours?
Why are there so many mean and rude people? The answer to that is pretty simple. It’s easy to not care and keep a sour look on your face. It’s easy to be mean to other people. It’s easy to throw trash on the ground or out of the car window and just keep going.
That’s just it. It’s too easy to do the wrong things.
I had a conversation similar to this just recently with a coworker.
Throughout my life, I was raised to be kind and to help others, not expecting anything in return. Expecting kindness in return, or something in return for what you are giving or doing for someone isn’t going to get you anywhere either. I was raised to smile. To say good morning. To say goodnight. To say I love you. To respect those older than myself. To help anyone in any way possible. I deal with ugly attitudes all the time. But, at the end of the day, I smiled and I get to go home in peace.
That’s one of the problems today. All of these 20-year-old to 30-year-old parents, who weren’t raised right, aren’t teaching their children. I’ve seen too many younger adults and kids that have no respect and just do whatever they want.
Don’t get me wrong, there are plenty of older people too that have bad attitudes and bully others, I deal with folks like that more often than not.
I feel like a lot of it has to do with a lack of self-love. Kindness is a mirror. When you aren’t kind and loving to yourself, then it is a challenge for you to do the same for others. It’s easy to hate someone. It’s easy to have a bad attitude against someone else. It’s easy to not care about others around you. Kindness should be second nature. I believe that it used to be. But we’ve allowed too much negativity to sway us from the kindness that we were meant to exude. We are all human and we all make mistakes but kindness and forgiveness are the two parts of our humanity that we should embrace in these trying times. Let’s practice loving ourselves a little bit more than we did yesterday. So you can be kind to a stranger tomorrow. If you can’t be kind, then I’m sure someone out there might hand your “Karen-istic” behind to you on a silver platter, and maybe that’ll teach you to be nice. If you want to be a sour-lemon, poor pitiful me human being, go ahead. I know how to make lemonade.
Ben Marmolejo-Najera is the graphic designer for The Henderson News. His email is graphics@thehendersonnews.com. © 2020, Henderson Newspapers Inc.