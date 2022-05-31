My body, my choice...
Less true words have never been spoken, but it hasn’t yet stopped all those leaning left of center scribbling it onto poster boards and crying about men making decisions regarding women’s reproductive health.
Oh, excuse me, I’m not woke, what do you call them? Birthing people?
I’d like for anyone to point out any other avenue where our body, our choice is a relevant argument.
Remember those vaccines you were all so adamant that we all needed? It’s our body and our choice, but that didn’t stop any of you from insisting we were endangering your health by not taking that jab, and even though your news probably doesn’t say the same thing as my news, those things don’t even work.
It never mattered that I had the right to choose whether or not I wanted to trust a clearly impaired administration and the chemical mishmash they insisted I inject into my veins. It didn’t even matter that I’d already had the virus and therefore had my own version of the vaccine, one designed for my body by my body. We were all dangers to the public and often cast as some lunatic conspiracy theorist.
Go take a look around our national prison system.
Even the most cursory glance at inmate statistics will show that more than 45% of people incarcerated in U.S. federal prisons are on drug-related offenses. As of May of this year that is more than 65,000, and that’s not counting the nearly 150,000 in state prisons, the 24,000 in local jails, or the 113,000 who sit waiting to be convicted.
What happened to their body, their choice?
How is it not their choice what chemical cocktail they want to flood through their system? Why isn’t it their choice what they choose to put in their pipe and smoke?
How dare all those men on Capital Hill make decisions that impact their ability to make decisions that only affect their bodies?
Where’s my poster board?!
Your body, your choice.
I agree with you wholeheartedly that it is your body, and you should have the right to make a million choices that shouldn’t be inhibited by laws created by some old crone in a fancy leather seat. Power to the birthing people!
Here’s where my agreement packs up the markers and poster board and heads for the hills.
Maybe you’ll remember that time you didn’t make the responsible decision to forego a sexual encounter, or that time you chose to not utilize one of the hundreds of methods of contraception? Maybe you forgot in your hurry to get laid that you’re poor and can’t afford to support another human being.
I, honestly, don’t care why you are where you are. My sense of compassion has long-since passed on to greener pastures.
Here we stand though, at the precipice between life and death and your willingness to commit infanticide. I understand your confusion...you’ve heard it’s your body, and you assumed it should be your choice.
Here’s where the heart of the conflict lies.
That’s not your body.
That thing you didn’t plan for, the thing you don’t want, it has its own body. Thanks Mom!
That little parasite carries its own special blend of DNA, one that is entirely separate from your own. Your little mistake stew is all set up to look a certain way. Its eye color is decided, its hair color has been determined, at least until it reaches a certain age at which time it will despise the world much like most of you do and decide it can only express itself through vibrant, if not manic, colorations. By the time you even know it exists, it’ll probably have fingernails. Fingernails!
This isn’t even a Biblical argument. This is science, baby Mama.
If the my body, my choice argument is to carry any weight, then why doesn’t it also apply to that unnamed clump of human cells?
There’s really only one simple solution.
Since it is your body and you believe it is your choice not to remain pregnant, then a doctor should pluck your limbs from your body one by one and vacuum them up into a black trash bag to be tossed into the garbage or sold to some random pharmaceutical company for experimentation. The government can still pay for it, and Planned Parenthood still gets what they want in the end.
We should be advanced enough at this point to take what’s left of your mistake and watch it grow in a vat of something or other and pray to God that it turns out better than the meat sacks that initiated its existence.
You know, realtors are genuinely right, it really is all about location, and I’ve got some prime real estate sitting here on my high horse straddling this political fence, judging you all from on high.
Amber Lollar is the managing editor for The Henderson News. Her e-mail address is <managingeditor@thehendersonnews.com>.