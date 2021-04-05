Since 2020 we have been hearing a lot about people, movies, books, and other things being canceled. In the past three months it has become worse. It appears that if the liberals or non-conservatives don’t like something they think they can just cancel it out of everyone’s lives.
Exactly what is cancel culture? According to Wikipedia “Cancel culture (or call-out culture) is a modern form of ostracism in which someone is thrust out of social or professional circles – whether it be online, on social media, or in person. Those who are subject to this ostracism are said to have been, “cancelled”.
Wednesday it was announced that the Reverend Patrick Mahoney a Presbyterian minister is suing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Vice President Kamala Harris, the U.S. Capitol Police Board and the Senate Sergeant at Arms for not allowing him to hold a prayer vigil on Good Friday at the Capitol building. By doing this Reverend Mahoney says they are violating his First Amendment rights.
According to Reverend Mahoney he has held similar events at the same location in the past, even last year. The purpose of the event this year was to pray for God’s healing over our nation as a result of what happened at the Capitol on January 6. He went on to say that his First Amendment rights of free speech, assembly and free exercise of religion was being violated as well as the Religious Freedom Restoration Act.
Could this be the first attempt to cancel Church events or Christianity at the Capital also known as the People’s House?
So I ask another question will the cancel culture movement cancel Easter in the near future? Why wouldn’t they? Have we so quickly forgotten the restrictions that were placed on churches about this time last year?
The government told us how many people could congregate at our Church services, we would have to wear a mask if we were going to sing as a congregation and in some cases when we could gather at all.
If you haven’t paid any attention lately there is an all out war against conservatives. Everything that is moral and of good value is attempted to be canceled. Anything that the cancel culture doesn’t like they believe that they can make it disappear. The sad part is they are succeeding.
They will not stop until they try to cancel Christians and the Church. Let’s not forget what Easter represents, Jesus Christ and Christianity.
I don’t know about you but I refuse to be canceled. They may try but I will keep being a Christian and an American that lives by the Bible and the Constitution of the United States of America. It’s time that we as Christians and conservatives stand up for our rights before our rights are taken away.
Let’s not forget it was the non-believers, the non-conservatives that crucified Jesus because they did not like His teachings or what He stood for. It was probably one of the first cases of cancel culture ever because he was impacting his culture.
They persecuted the early Christians because they were followers of Jesus and carried on his legacy even to this day. Even in the Book of Acts it states that one city said, “They who have turned the world upside down have come to our city also.”
It’s time that we stand up and cancel the cancel culture. After all Jesus is going to eventually cancel them if they don’t repent. If you don’t believe me read the end of the book, the Bible and see for yourself, I have.
Dan Moore is editor and publisher of The Henderson News. His e-mail address is <publisher@thehendersonnews.com>. © 2021, Henderson Newspapers Inc.