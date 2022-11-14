Dan

During the mid-term election, there has been a lot of speculation about who will run for President in 2024. President Joe Biden says that he will announce his intentions soon. Let’s pray that the voters will have more wisdom this time than last time. 

Then there is former President Donald J. Trump who has been teasing everyone that he will announce soon and has been holding rallies supposedly for Republican candidates that he supports. I believe he will run again since he can’t stand to lose. There have been others, both Republican and Democrat, who have shown interest in running.

