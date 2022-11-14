During the mid-term election, there has been a lot of speculation about who will run for President in 2024. President Joe Biden says that he will announce his intentions soon. Let’s pray that the voters will have more wisdom this time than last time.
Then there is former President Donald J. Trump who has been teasing everyone that he will announce soon and has been holding rallies supposedly for Republican candidates that he supports. I believe he will run again since he can’t stand to lose. There have been others, both Republican and Democrat, who have shown interest in running.
In my opinion, Joe Biden will be a one-term President. People finally realize that he was not a good choice for America and our present condition proves this. Many Democrats believe this as well. The few that will encourage him to run are those who control him and his policies for their own agenda and not what’s best for Americans.
As one writer recently wrote, “It’s about the economy stupid!” The Democrats never did get it these past two years.
Now that the mid-term elections are over even the Democrats realize this is what has been weighing on Americans’ minds every time, we fill up with gas, buy groceries, eat at restaurants, and the list goes on.
So, who will be the next President elected in 2024? Several Republicans and even Democrats, not to mention independents are eyeing the next election cycle. But what candidate does America need for President?
To me, the best person that would be great as our next President is Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida. I’ve said this many times since COVID as I have watched him refuse to be controlled by big government by shutting down his state for very long like everyone else did. As a result of his boldness Florida fared very well even during COVID, many states followed his lead including Texas.
How about how he stood up to Washington when they tried to control his state as they have with so many other states? He also was against illegals coming in through our borders unlawfully. I have noticed his character, his conservative values, his boldness, his leadership, and how he cares about his constituents in Florida. Basically, he refuses to be bullied by the liberals and left-wing media.
When I made this known to some of my close friends how I felt they would look at me very strange. Today Governor DeSantis is the talk of the media, Republicans, Democrats, and even former President Donald Trump. I wonder why they don’t want him to run for President. Could it be he might win by a landslide like he did for re-election in Florida this election? I believe that he would and that is why President Trump has started calling him names telling him not to run. That’s my opinion for what it’s worth.
He’s smart, young, not your typical politician, and not your Washington bureaucrat. I believe that he, with the right team and a unified congress, could turn this nation around.
As of the writing of this column, he has given no indication of his intentions to run for President. Well, we have almost two years to keep our eyes on him and especially the hopefuls that will be coming out of the woodwork. Get ready for another crazy two years.
Dan Moore is editor and publisher of The Henderson News. His e-mail address is <publisher@thehendersonnews.com>.© 2021, Henderson Newspapers Inc.