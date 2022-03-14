What is happening in our closets right now?
It used to be that clothes shopping sucked because I’m a bit rotund but this whole, love the skin you’re in movement, has actually increased my apparel anxiety.
I hardly ever go clothes shopping. My soul can’t take it.
I buy things online and if they don’t fit they end up in the back of my closet for 16 years because I just can’t take the shock that comes when I realize my mental image of myself doesn’t at all match what’s in a mirror.
I may be the first-ever case of positive body dysmorphia because in my head this outfit is cute but the reality is a bit more Play-Doh kitchen creation.
Conventional clothing stores don’t offer old-school chubby options. You know, shirts that extend beyond the gut, jeans that rise above the muffin top. Control and disguise, ladies!
Chubby girls are content to sport a crop top and some leggings these days, and I can not figure out where they get the nerve to just put it all out there. I keep telling myself I’m going to try. I’m going to throw my concerns to the wind and just rock the body I’ve got, to heck with what anybody else thinks...but I’m not.
As cute as those outfits are in my head, I just can’t.
I’ve been eyeing up a big old romper for months but I know I’ll end up looking like Grimace. So, back to my old bag lady couture. Jeans are just a smidge too big, cuffed up with some granny in the garden shoes, and probably a cardigan to cover any curve that’s going in the wrong direction.
Fat girl fashion is super confusing, for the designers more than the rest of us. Fat doesn’t mean tall, thick doesn’t mean tig ole bitties, and none of them mean old.
I’ve tried on jeans that sat high enough to function as a romper and still had to be cuffed three times because apparently, only tall people get fat. I’ve sampled shirts that were reasonably cute on the hanger but clearly needed a few extra alphabits with which I am not equipped. The only thing these all had in common is that they looked like something my Grandma would wear and those that knew her will well remember the pantsuits. I’m not ready for that.
I’m unprepared to sport tops adorned with sequined owls, bedazzled color blocks, or some smarmy embroidered statement. I don’t care enough about coffee, wine, or weekends to want my shirts to make bold statements about them. Can’t I just get a striped shirt that doesn’t feel the need to proclaim how much I love Saturdays?
I can’t even comprehend what’s happening with denim right now. I like a slightly distressed jean, but what’d you do with the thigh region of my britches? Why are the hems of these baby pink jeans scalloped and frayed? This is too much while simultaneously not enough.
I don’t necessarily want my jeans ripped beyond oblivion but I dang sure don’t want a flowery patch on them. I can’t see anybody wearing some 1970s rick-rack on those frayed edge “wide leg” jeans, but I’ve seen them hanging on a clothing rack so someone will defy every fashion rule and slide right into them. I beg you not to even as you ‘fwoot, fwoot, fwoot’ around gathering God-knows-what under those denim bells.
The return of low-rise options has led another generation of thick chicks to believe it’s okay to wear their pants under their bellies. No ma’am. Stop. I understand doing so allows you to believe you wear five pant sizes smaller than your actual build but y’all are not a size 12. Tuck that gut into the size 22 you should be buying and go sit down now that you can do so and breathe.
I have committed some major fat-girl fashion faux pas but that has never been one of them. Women’s pants sit higher so you’ve got some extra material to wrangle that thing! They were called control top for a reason so manage your meat aprons, please. They may be “mom-jeans” but most of your mothers have the good sense to keep that under wraps and that’s a lesson so many of my fellow chubby chicks need to heed.
It’s hard to be cute, no matter what size you’re wearing. We should all just learn how to sew and stop feeding these corporate fashion beasts that have us running around looking like the Apocolypse happened six weeks ago.
Amber Lollar is the managing editor for The Henderson News.