A prayer from the devotional I read every day seems very fitting for today’s problems, “Lord, Jesus, save us all from sinful ideas that are fool’s gold. Shower our nation and the world with Your abundant love. Amen.”
Below is a list of events happening all around us that you may not be aware of.
One world government
Everything I mention below is important but the most important is the continued push for digital ID’s and the digital dollar. WHO (World Health Organization) is the forefront for government reversal of our freedoms. They mask this takeover as a defense for future pandemics. It starts with digital vaccine cards then morphs into digital money. This type of government already exists in China. If a citizen of China doesn’t follow orders, they will lose their jobs and have their bank accounts emptied.
No US tax dollars should be going to WHO when it is their job to prevent pandemics. Not only did they not stop COVID, but they made it worse by not recommending travel restrictions to and from China. As a matter of fact, they actively encouraged travel. In NO way should WHO oversee policy that can destroy the American economy or any other countries.
The WHO is attempting to become a legal binding body of our government and they will disregard our constitution. Call your Representatives and Senators and tell them to support the fight AGAINST the WHO Accord that will hand over our sovereignty to the globalist.
Maxwell’s little black book
Jeffrey Epstein was a pedophile who rose in power and riches by selling children to the rich and powerful then blackmailed them. He had cameras on his properties to record their depravity.
It is disgusting that Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s accomplice, was found guilty and is serving a 20-year sentence for child trafficking but none of the pedophiles involved have been arrested. Documents were sealed to protect the victims’ identities, but that excuse doesn’t hold water because the names could be redacted.
As Tim Ballard reminds us in his President’s Day message, child trafficking is modern day slavery. The elites of this country and many other countries are obsessed with making sure we never heal from the slavery of the past that they don’t care or are themselves taking part in the slavery that is going on right now. They never mention that the slavery is still going on in Africa and nothing is being done to stop it.
Age of consent
I believe that the push for transgender rights is part of a larger agenda to get rid of the age of consent when it involves sex with children. It may seem far-fetched but when coupled with the agenda to push calling pedophiles MAP (Minor Attracted Person) instead it makes me wonder. If providing children with sex changes can be normalized the next step is to normalize sex with children. This is a spiritual battle for the soul of our country.
Secular society and government
No matter what the secularist says about our country’s founding, this country was founded on Judeo-Christian values. It is obvious if you read documents written by the founders. They all mention God and they knew from studying history that a secular society cannot survive. As we see today with the abandonment of God, our towns are filled with rot and decay and our children are suffering because of it. This country fought a bloody war to abolish slavery. I pray we do not have to go that far again to finally face the corruptness that has been allowed to develop and damage children.
Manufacturing disasters
Then there has been a multitude of disasters around the country. We have had many train derailments which is not uncommon. However, many of these current derailments have involved hazardous materials. The most sever took place in East Palestine, Ohio. The air and water are toxic with local wildlife dying. Citizens were told it was safe to come back home but their pets started dying. A reporter who was covering the situation was arrested because he was reporting the lack of concern from the government.
Independent journalist Savanah Hernandez was at the scene last week and to see her reporting she posts her videos on Rumble and YouTube.
J6 surveillance tapes
Another thing to be on the lookout for is the newly released J6 surveillance tapes released by Kevin McCarthy. He gave limited footage to Tucker Carlson so if the J6 so-called committee were withholding evidence of people’s innocence it will be coming out soon. This was one of the major reasons McCarthy was not just gifted with the speakership. Many Republicans wanted that footage released to prove one way or the other that the correct people were in jail for the riot.
I would advise doing your own research to learn more, however; the search algorithms only provide one point of view. I had to go to twitter where I know independent journalist post their stories to find out what is really going on in the world.
