Before I get to the regular scheduled column, I must rant about something else besides our country being Sodom and Gomorrah, but I guess it is all and the same. I only go on this rant because six hoodlums attempted to steal my sister’s car. Fortunately, the neighbor caught them and scared them off. The policewoman that responded told my sister that they YouTube has videos that show how to steal that type of car.

YouTube allows all kinds of perversions and illegal acts to be posted on their website, but they will ban content providers with large followings that talk about topics they don’t like. They banned one of the most popular content providers right before the election and he does election coverage livestreams every two years and he gets more views than most of the MSM. They don’t allow him to make money or buy advertising. I guess it makes sense because YouTube’s biggest advertisers now are CNN, MSNBC and yes Fox News.

