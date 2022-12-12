Before I get to the regular scheduled column, I must rant about something else besides our country being Sodom and Gomorrah, but I guess it is all and the same. I only go on this rant because six hoodlums attempted to steal my sister’s car. Fortunately, the neighbor caught them and scared them off. The policewoman that responded told my sister that they YouTube has videos that show how to steal that type of car.
YouTube allows all kinds of perversions and illegal acts to be posted on their website, but they will ban content providers with large followings that talk about topics they don’t like. They banned one of the most popular content providers right before the election and he does election coverage livestreams every two years and he gets more views than most of the MSM. They don’t allow him to make money or buy advertising. I guess it makes sense because YouTube’s biggest advertisers now are CNN, MSNBC and yes Fox News.
Now, back to the previously planned column.
All of us to call this situation for what it is, and it is evil. We must get back to God, taking our families with us. Just because God was taken out of public schools doesn’t mean we have to take God out of our homes.
I have stated in previous columns that they are coming for our children. Nothing illustrates it more than a couple of ad campaigns by the high-end fashion brand Balenciaga. They had a toddler in a photo shoot with a teddy bear purse.
This wouldn’t be a problem if the teddy bear purse wasn’t dressed up for a sex party. There were also sex toys as props in some of the photos. If you don’t know what I am talking about you can look it up and see what I am talking about. I do not provide full descriptions because I want to keep this G rated.
I will be pointing you in the direction to do your own research because this isn’t stuff to talk about in polite company or with children around. Be prepared to go down a long rabbit hole. It is a dark and evil existence these people are in, and they are dragging our kids with them. Too many in Hollywood that represent this brand have not had a strong rejection of them.
With the recent explosion of Drag Queen Family Friendly story hours and Christmas parties, it may seem that the sexualization of children is a recent thing, but it is not. It has been in the works since the 1948’s and it was facilitated by a man named Alfred Kinsey. Modern sex education is based on his ‘research’. He facilitated the sexual abuse of 100s of children. His work has increasingly convinced people that children are sexual beings. His goal was to normalize all kinds of sexual deviant behavior including pedophilia. He worked to normalize it. Many more are trying to normalize it by changing the term from pedophile to Minor Attracted Person (MAP). Then there is Dr John Money who coined the terms gender role and gender identity. His influence started in the 1960s. He did some disturbing things as well.
All of that to say that this evil has been brewing awhile and they are going after the kids because they are the most vulnerable. Who do kids trust? Parents, teachers, Sunday school teachers and pastors maybe if they are taken to church anymore. This evil has invaded every facet of modern life. If you have heard of Libs of Tik Tok you know the work she has done to expose teachers that are teaching unapproved sex education and gender theory.
Project Veritas released video of a teacher that not only brought a drag queen into the class to read a queer studies book, but he bragged about giving the students sex toys to play with. Again, someone in kids’ life that parents should be able to trust. This was apparently a private school. More and more people are embracing sexual immorality.
Parents should be able to send their kids to school and not have to worry about teachers or administrators teaching them inappropriate subject matter. Parents should also be able to let their children play in their yards without worrying about someone snatching them. But that is what happened to 7-year-old Athena Strand in Paradise, Texas. The delivery driver was a pedophile, child porn addict.
Some states are releasing these child predators, and many have moved to Texas as well as other states.
I could write another 500 words on the events that have happened since my last column, but I will point you in the direction to look up these stories on your own. Please do your own research and understand the danger to your kids. These predators are done being covert about exposing kids to this evil.
Sources other than those already mentioned to use to research further are a video on Rumble called Shame on Sex Ed, by Seamus Coughlin.
