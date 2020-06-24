It’s time to complete part two of my last column about our First Amendment Rights. To refresh your memory I will restate the entire First Amendment.
The First Amendment according to the U.S. Constitution states: “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press, or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for redress of grievances.”
We have the right to free speech no matter what that speech may sound like. I cannot find anywhere in this right where there is a qualifier of what we can or cannot say. It may be positive or negative, harsh or complimentary it’s our right to say whatever we want to or about anyone or anything we want to.
I’m tired of liberal politicians, media, movie stars, entertainers and sports figures trying to shut anyone down because they don’t like what others say that doesn’t line up with their thinking. Well I’ve got one thing to say about that. “Get over it!” This is America and we can say whatever we want to say, period. It’s our First Amendment Right. If they don’t like it then let them put earplugs in their ears.
Lately I’ve heard many state their sincere heartfelt opinion about a subject or situation only to retract it because of the retaliation from others. It’s your opinion you have a right to say whatever is on your mind. They don’t mind stating theirs. Don’t back down or retract anything unless you truly believe that you should not have said it in the first place. This is America and you have a right to say whatever you want to.
Journalists have a right to a free press. I can assure you not everyone agrees with what they read, hear or watch from the media. Even the media today differ in how they report or the opinions they promote. They have that constitutional right. However they do have an obligation to give the facts no matter who likes or doesn’t like it. But, it should be the truth and not some skewed propaganda to align with certain political beliefs or groups to get great ratings or support.
Our First Amendment right also says we have the right to assemble peaceably. Note the word “peaceably.” What we have been seeing in the past few weeks is anything but peaceable. Actually it is down right unlawful and definitely not a constitutional right. True there have been some that have made their concerns known by being peaceable and civil. But riots, looting, destruction or physical harm isn’t the definition of peaceable and should not be tolerated. Actually they should be arrested and face the consequences for breaking the law as you and I would no matter what color their skin is.
Today there is a violent movement to abolish and defund police departments. Some have even taken over city blocks and police stations while idiotic politicians agree with them. REALLY? Have they lost their mind or did they not ever have one in the first place. What do you think lawless people want? Lawlessness! This is totally unacceptable behavior and it’s definitely not a constitutional right. Send in the National Guard or troops and clean up this mess or better yet let the police precincts do their job. These thugs are breaking the law and then need to be stopped immediately.
I’m proud of the Henderson police department and know for a fact that they are one of the best anywhere and will definitely serve and protect our community and citizens. So rise up and support these men and women who put their lives on the line daily to protect us. Not everyone has three men in their homes to protect them, namely Smith and Wesson and Henry.
It’s true that there are some bad cops in some departments across the nation but not in Henderson. Chief Chad Taylor will make sure that there are no bad cops in his department.
Once again let me remind you that lawlessness breeds lawless people and lawless people carry out lawless acts. This is why we need someone to police our communities. It’s been this way since the days of Egypt in the Old Testament and Jerusalem in the New Testament and most nations in the world since then and will continue to the end of the age. That is why we must have our police departments.
Last but not least is our right to petition the government for redress of grievances. The word redress is a verb and simply means to remove the cause of (a grievance or complaint). It’s our right to ask and expect the government to remove the cause of our legitimate grievances or complaints. If they ignore our requests then we have a right to vote them out of office and vote for someone that will uphold the Constitution.
Our First Amendment Rights are at stake remember this when you go to the polls in November.
Dan Moore is editor and publisher of The Henderson News. His e-mail address is <publisher@thehendersonnews.com>. © 2019, Henderson Newspapers Inc.