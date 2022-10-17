Amber Lollar

Living where I do, I often stumble upon, step over, and drive past things that trigger some of the most random memories. 

For those that are late to the woodland adventure that is my life, my beloved Sasquatch and I live on nearly 10 acres of inherited land. Land which my grandfather tilled, sowed, cultivated, and harvested for most of my life. I grew up eating vegetables planted by the calloused hands of one of my favorite men ever to walk this planet. I spent many an hour with purple-stained fingers from shelling peas and being roped into picking berries that I didn’t even want to eat and digging up potatoes on many occasions. 

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription