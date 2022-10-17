Living where I do, I often stumble upon, step over, and drive past things that trigger some of the most random memories.
For those that are late to the woodland adventure that is my life, my beloved Sasquatch and I live on nearly 10 acres of inherited land. Land which my grandfather tilled, sowed, cultivated, and harvested for most of my life. I grew up eating vegetables planted by the calloused hands of one of my favorite men ever to walk this planet. I spent many an hour with purple-stained fingers from shelling peas and being roped into picking berries that I didn’t even want to eat and digging up potatoes on many occasions.
I creep up and down my homemade driveway through the forest, and pass the barn where my cousin Karen raised her calf for FFA, past young pine trees that used to be tidy rows of squash and corn, past the shop where my grizzled old Pa got many a motor running, and past the slowly decaying house where we all grew up. I pass these things every day. I never stop seeing quick glimmers of those long-passed days, brief flashbacks of fertile lands and filthy hands, but today I went down a different past-life rabbit hole.
In passing, I asked my sister and coworker, “When is Eric’s baby due?”
Such a simple nosy question. I never anticipated the journey I would experience based on familial curiosity.
Thinking of this particular cousin as a husband and a soon-to-be father is uncomfortable and almost cringe-inducing. I get how horrible that sounds but bear with me.
As the only boy of all the grands, he was a unicorn in our family. Pair his genetic rarity with the close connection my family once had, and Eric somehow stopped being a boy and became an entity unto himself. He was just our Eric. His sunburned little-baby face is the subject of one of my uncle’s first paintings, he is the inspiration for an entire cheer, and the most fun at a concert. He builds the sturdiest bookshelves, takes perfectly composed photographs, and just sort of rocks on a human level.
None of us ever considered that he would grow into a bearded version of our Pa...quiet and capable with less calloused hands and a more extensive music library. The realization that we were still so unwittingly possessive of our Eric triggered a trip down a memory lane less traveled. The road diverged yet still traveled the same path. One thing became two separate things based on a perspective influenced by a decade of passing time. It wasn’t even just one thing though, it was acre after acre of things that were one thing for the first generation of grands and an entirely different beast for the second batch.
It started with a Brahma bull, a giant silver bull with a bold green hump. That magnificent beast transformed into a mechanical horse with some space age key pad that controlled God only knows what, but it always remained one thing...a giant propane tank inside a fenced yard just outside a sliding glass door. Behind that glass door sat my cigarette-smoking, microwaved coffee-drinking Grandma with her General Hospital soundtrack, probably not watching her generations of idiot grandchildren play a totally different, yet somehow entirely identical, game.
The driveway of our Uncle Milton’s house, just steps from Grandma’s back porch, held an Olympic sized pool for first gens. Rainy summer days incited joy because a few drops meant our waterpark was in business. As an adult, I see that swimming hole and laugh at how much we got away with as children. The glistening pool of cooling water in which we languished for hours was a dang ankle-deep pothole inches away from Highway 84!
Uncle Milton, who paid me ‘two bits’ to bring his newspaper from the end of the driveway, saw us in that hole. Grandma might have, unless it was her nap time or Brenda and Sonny were fighting again on GH. Pa drove past us a million times, and not once did anybody ever tell us to get out. No one ever commented on the fact that I could have leaned 6 inches to the left and lost my face to traffic. Idiot children!
Ten years later, that house was gone, and that hole was almost filled. The pool was no more, neither was Uncle Milton or his two bits. All that remained was the foundation of that home, and in those brick enclosures our Eric became the man of the house with girl cousins pretending to cook in the square that used to hold a kitchen and spanking imaginary kids in the living room quadrant.
The same driveway, the same little city lot, the same 2 acres held entirely different worlds, only separated by time and perspective.
And our Eric became an actual human person who married an actual human person, who created an actual human person, and with this I’m unable to cope.
