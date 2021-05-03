One of my favorite lines, from one of my all-time favorite movies. (Gone with the Wind, if you didn’t know!) Just saying it, casts anticipation on tomorrow. Starting fresh, starting new. Another day to do what you didn’t get started on yesterday. Or even another day to start over. Or in my case, a new day to start a new career.
Yes, that is right. I will no longer be here to grace any of you with my presence, but being here has been an honor. I have enjoyed meeting all of you and getting to know so many of you. I am thankful for all of the relationships that I have made along the way with people that have such beautiful souls.
I have been through a lot in the last couple of months and lost people that I love so very much. It’s been beyond tough.
Although tomorrow is another day, tomorrow is not promised. I like to think of tomorrow as a plus. We aren’t promised it, but if I get to wake up again, I’ll live it to the fullest.
Will I miss anyone? Sure. Lots of people. I will miss my “sweet” dear friend Amber. She’s been like a sister to me. Although our offices are a few steps away, the internal phone line has kept us connected. Nine times out of ten, if you saw her on the phone, you could hear my voice echoing in the back office, and you’d know we were on the phone with each other.
Although I am not the boss, I feel that I can brag about her just a little bit. She’s brought so much to the editorial realm of this paper, working tirelessly to bring every bit of information that she can get her hands on to our readers. Not to mention, she is an award-winning writer. (And I am an award-winning graphic artist...sorry I had to pat myself on the back too.) We like awards here. It is nice to be recognized for the hard work that we do here daily. I will greatly miss going into her office and just falling apart so she can talk to me and give me advice, or having a vent session. She’s one of a kind. Sometimes we self-taught people are better than the ones that have actual degrees, but that’s another column for another day and no student loans to pay.
I’d also like to thank Dan, for the opportunity he gave me here to serve you. He brought me out of a dark time when I thought I’d have to struggle to find another job when mine was taken away from me from newspaper people that don’t realize talent when they see it.
It has been a fulfilling two years. We’ve gone through and are still navigating a pandemic. I’ve lost loved ones, as I am sure many of you have too. We’ve watched tornadoes tear up towns, and winter storms wreak havoc on our little East Texas abode. I’ve been in the newspaper business for 15 years, and I’ve seen a lot. I’ve been a sports editor, a classifieds clerk, a reporter, a salesperson, I’ve helped print newspapers and I’ve been an editor of a newspaper, as well as an editor of several magazines. I’ve grown over those last 15 years. Looking back I remember my little country bumpkin self going in to interview for my first newspaper job. I’d never written a story or taken a photo for a newspaper, let alone built an advertisement in a computer program that I hadn’t the slightest clue even existed. But guess what, I taught myself. I made myself. I molded myself. College wasn’t in my life’s forecast. But being self-made with so much experience is gratifying. I’ve learned from all of the best people in the industry, and as I take on this new role in my life, I know that all of these skills that I’ve learned will carry over with me so I can learn some new things.
Life is an ever-changing atmosphere of choices and paths. I choose to be happy and I embrace change. You know what? Tomorrow is another day! Do what you can today, all that you can, so you can do something else, maybe something new tomorrow.
Ben Marmolejo-Najera is the graphic designer for The Henderson News. His email is graphics@thehendersonnews.com. © 2021, Henderson Newspapers Inc.