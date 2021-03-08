Every part of my Texan soul loves the fact that on the very day we commemorated 185 years of Texas independence the Guvnah made the decision to rescind the mask mandate and allow Texas to reopen fully.
The nation’s reaction to his declaration would have blown my mind if I hadn’t already witnessed some of the deepest levels of stupid humanly possible over the last year or so.
Immediately after the announcement, President Smooches went off on a tangent that he’s probably still mumbling about in the Oval office water closet. It’s too soon, Kamala! Too soon! Neanderthal thinking indeed.
The inability of the masses to feel the loss of traction beneath their civil liberties, constitutional rights, and god-given freedoms on the slippery slope of COVID-mandated America terrifies me. I can’t help but be appalled at the willingness to bow to a government that was created to work for us not dictate whether we could earn a living or go grocery shopping without a hazmat suit.
You can cry to me all day long that it’s the right thing to do, wearing a mask, and maybe you’re right but morals are subjective and what’s morally correct to you may be reprehensible to me.
I personally find it reprehensible that another human person feels as though they can dictate what I put on my face, pandemic or not. I find it abhorrent that business after business was forced to close their doors and give up their dreams because y’all are scared.
Don’t get me wrong, I understand why some of you are scared. I know that people have died, are dying, and will continue to die of this virus. I know that some of you are sickly and you think if you got it you might not survive. I get it.
What you don’t, or won’t, understand is that like it or not, agree with it or not, believe it or not, the protection of our collective Constitutional rights is far more important than either of our lives. Your ability to determine your own path rather than follow one carved out by any form of government is far more valuable than your life or mine. Well, maybe not mine, I am a pretty big deal.
Nowhere in the relinquishing of the Constitutionally inappropriate mandates did Abbott say you can’t wear a mask. Not once did he mention that businesses had to function at 100% capacity. He took away a directive and instead gave us direction.
Let us each be our own moral compass.
If your vaccine hasn’t kicked in and you’re still scared of the ‘Rona then by all means wear your mask and sanitize your hands until your palms are like alligator hide. You get no judgment for wanting to protect yourself, not from here anyway.
If you don’t fear the reaper and can’t be bothered to wear a chin hammock I don’t judge you for that either. How can I? I’m not wearing one myself.
If you’re a business owner and you aren’t comfortable filling your seats then keep a couple of tables out of service, keep them all out of service if that’s what makes you feel better. If you can afford that then you’re clearly doing better than me.
If you’ve been out of work for a year or haven’t been able to open your bar, or theater, or restaurant, or venue, do your thing and get all of those dollars!
Do what works for you be it respectful or responsible or neither of those but you make the decision, live with the consequences be they good or bad, and know that Dr. Seuss and our forefathers are looking down on us nodding in approval that we managed in all of this World Health, United Nations, New World Order nonsense to maintain, or regain, at least the fundamental right to earn a fair wage, come and go as we please, and not wear COVID’s dress blues unless we chose to.
Amber Lollar is the senior reporter for The Henderson News. Her e-mail address is <reporter@thehendersonnews.com>. ©2021, Henderson Newspapers Inc.